Bears Bolster Offense with Loveland, Burden Draft Picks, but Questions Linger for 2025 Season

After a disappointing 5-12 season with 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams at quarterback, the Chicago Bears made some significant changes this offseason. To help elevate Williams in his second NFL season, Chicago’s general manager, Ryan Poles, used high draft capital to acquire University of Michigan tight end, Colston Loveland, and Missouri wideout Luther Burden III, with a pair of top 40 draft picks.

Ben Johnson, formerly the OC for the Detroit Lions, took the Bears’ head coaching vacancy this offseason in an attempt to develop Williams into the generational talent he was viewed as coming out of USC. Loveland and Burden will ideally add depth and reliability in Chicago’s passing attack in 2025.

Can Colston Loveland and Luther Burden produce early for Bears?

Loveland was part of the Wolverines’ National Championship team in 2023. He recorded over 100 receptions across 2023 and 2024, while finishing with at least 580 receiving yards in each season.

Burden had a pedestrian finish to his three-year tenure in Missouri, sliding from over 1,200 receiving yards in 2023 to only 676 receiving yards last season. He was a touchdown machine in all three years with the Tigers, scoring at least eight times during every season of his collegiate career.

Johnson’s play-calling, paired with the selection of Loveland and Burden, could turn the tide favorably for the Bears in 2025. It can’t get much worse than last year, when Chicago finished 32nd in yards per play (4.5) and fifth-lowest in total points scored (310).

So how will these two rookies fare within Johnson’s offense in 2025? Oddsmakers have set the Bears’ win total line to 7.5, with -140 on over 7.5 regular-season wins. This would be a three-win improvement from 2024.

Playing in a competitive division like the NFC North means that there’s value on betting under 7.5 regular season wins for Chicago in futures markets. Claim the BetMGM sign up bonus to qualify for a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer before fading the Bears at plus odds.

Chicago is going through a full rebuild and there’s a lot of pressure on everyone within the organization to succeed. Another season with less than eight or nine wins is a failure and will likely lead to Poles’ firing.

It’s clear that the Bears are prioritizing their offense. Hiring Ben Johnson, one of the most popular names in the 2024 head coaching carousel, is indicative of Chicago’s desperation to score more points.

Following that hire up with two offensive skilled players with the top two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft is another indicator that Poles and the rest of the Bears’ front office want to distance themselves from last season’s sub-par production.

While Burden and Loveland may translate and acclimate well to the NFL, Williams’ offensive line remains a bottom-tier unit. His blind-side is protected by Braxton Jones, a 2022 fifth-round pick, who is under scrutiny from Poles to improve.

Williams cannot develop as a passer if he’s constantly on his back or scrambling out of the pocket to avoid pressure. If that continues to be the case, Loveland and Burden will have limited opportunity to showcase their talent within the passing attack during their 2025 rookie campaigns.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams has big opportunity to respond to ‘dyslexia’ report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE