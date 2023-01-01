Justin Fields plans to play week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings

With only one week left in the season, there is nothing to be gained by playing Justin Fields. He deserves to have the Bears center their off-season construction around him. He needs to get better at passing, but with this roster, it won’t happen in Week 18. Only an injury might prevent him from starting the following season.

According to Patrick Finley “Coach, Matt Eberflus said the coaching staff discussed keeping Justin Fields out late in the game but decided that game experience was too valuable to sit him. He expects him to play Sunday as well”.

Matt Eberflus said Justin Fields will start Week 18, if healthy. There were discussions about taking him out, but Eberflus said getting the in-game experience was still valuable. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) January 1, 2023

Justin Fields needs 64 yards to beat Lamar Jackson’s record for the most running yards by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history (1,206). Although it would be tempting to let him play out the season to break the record, the team shouldn’t even consider it. He had 10 carries for 132 yards on Sunday.

