Bears preseason leading WR signs with Bills practice squad days after Bears cut him

Former Bears wide receiver signs with a new team’s practice squad

It didn’t take long for a former Chicago Bears wide receiver to find a new team’s practice squad. The Bears’ preseason leading wide receiver, Isaiah Coulter, was cut Tuesday after the team traded for Chase Claypool. Coulter appeared in three games for the Bears and had one target in his 15 offensive snaps on the season. He did not haul the catch in.

Other NFL team’s appeared interested in the 2020 fifth round-pick after the Bears cut him. Coulter captured league offices’ attention with his preseason performances. According to the NFL’s transaction wire, Coulter was signed to the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Thursday.

That’s not a bad transition for the third-year wide receiver. Coulter has spent his career on teams with poor records. He was with the Houston Texans in 2020 before joining the Bears in 2021. Now Coulter will have the chance to play for one of the best teams in the NFL this year. He’ll have the opportunity to work with MVP candidate quarterback Josh Allen on a Super Bowl contender.

