Bears QB Justin Fields admits offense not under his control

The Chicago Bears offense isn’t Justin Fields’ offense

Heavy rain that pounded Soldier Field in Week 1 has been the most help Quarterback Justin Fields has had since he played at Ohio State. This “revamped” Chicago Bears offensive talent, without severe weather conditions, managed to eke out 10 points in their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2. The Bears’ passing game was abysmal. Fields attempted 11 passes. He finished with 70 yards passing. This offensive unit is not built for Fields.

An emphasis on running the ball was an expected feature of Luke Getsy’s offense before the season. The Bears did well utilizing the rushing game in the outside-zone running scheme against the Packers. Running back David Montgomery finished the game with 122 yards rushing. But the Bears had no passing attack that could engineer an efficient come-from-behind offense when the team got down big in the first half.

Justin Fields emphasizes his role in the offense

Jusin Fields appeared frustrated with the offense’s overall performance in his post-game press conference. Fields said that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy articulated to the offense that they planned to run it down the Packers’ throats. He mentioned multiple times that the offensive game plan was not under his control but by Getsy.

“My job isn’t to call the plays,” Fields said. “My job is to execute the play that’s given to me the best I can. So yeah.” He was later asked if he wanted to throw the ball more.

“Of course. I’m a competitor, you know. So yeah. Of course, my job is to run the play that’s given to me the best that I can,” Fields said. So I don’t control any of that.”

Fields was then asked how the Bears could get Mooney, who has four yards through two games this season, the ball more in their passing attack. Fields again answered that it was out of his authority as the franchise’s quarterback to decide what play is run but that Mooney could be more prominent in the offense at Getsy’s discretion.

“Call plays to get him the ball, but again that’s not our job,” Fields said. “Our job is to get a play called and run it to the best of our abilities.”

What passing game does Justin Fields have?

Justin Fields was obviously hinting that he wants to be featured more in the Bears offense. But the Bears’ new regime doesn’t want to put the ball in his hands to make a play. The Dallas Cowboys trusted backup quarterback Cooper Rush to throw the ball 20 more times than Fields in Week 2.

Fields was asked by a reporter what was wrong with the passing game. Fields said he wasn’t sure what was missing in the passing game. But one can wonder what passing game the reporter would be referring to after 11 attempts through the air.

His “number one” wide receiver has caught two passes this season. Mooney struggled to get separation in most of the game against the Packers. Fields featured tight end Cole Kmet has a stat sheet that reads all zeros except for his two targets on the year. Kmet dropped the only target he had against the Packers. (Wasn’t this supposed to be Kmet’s “breakthough” year three?)

Either the Bears’ new regime does not trust Fields, or they realize their talent around him is too inept at complimenting his abilities in the passing game this season. There’s no other explanation for an 11-attempt 70-yard passing attack in a game where the Bears offense trailed the Packers by double digits for three quarters.

The Bears’ offensive line can’t pass block, and their wide receivers can’t get separation in the routes Getsy has designed. This is the result of an offensive roster general manager Ryan Poles felt was acceptable to put on an NFL field this season. The national media has pointed out all offseason that the Bears didn’t set up Fields for success.

Fields openly admits he isn’t getting his way in the new Bears offense right now. Will Poles and new head coach Matt Eberflus listen, or are they making plans for the Bears’ future without Justin Fields?

