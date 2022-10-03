Justin Fields faced a lot of pressure in the Week 5 loss to the New York Giants

Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants was a tough one for the Chicago Bears offensive line as they had a difficult time protecting quarterback Justin Fields.

It’s no secret that Wink Martindale doesn’t shy away from calling blitzes and the Bears saw that a good amount in Sunday’s game. But they also allowed pressure without a blitz.

Per Pro Football Focus and Lorin Cox, Justin Fields was under pressure on 51.4% of his drop backs against the Giants. But when he was kept clean in the pocket, Fields was really good as he completed 10 of 14 attempts for 168 yards:

Justin Fields was under pressure on 51.4% of his dropbacks against the Giants. On plays where he was kept clean, he went 10-of-14 for 168 yards, with a PFF grade of 90.3 — Lorin Cox (@CoxSports1) October 3, 2022

The biggest culprit in this might be center Sam Mustipher. Of the 14 pressures the Bears allowed in the game, Mustipher was responsible for 7 of those pressures. YES, SEVEN. That’s half of the pressures allowed.

Look, Fields hasn’t played well this season and there is a lot of blame to go around for the woes of the offense. But until they can solidify a good starting offensive line, we are going to continue to see struggles from the offense and more from Fields as well.

This might become a throwaway year in a hurry for the Bears and building towards the future should include investing more in the offensive line.

