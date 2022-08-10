The Chicago Bears appear to have answered Roquan Smith’s very public trade demand with a hard ball move of their own.

After yesterday’s very open and public trade request Ryan Poles responded by removing Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The move likely moves there could be a resolution coming or the Bears are about to start fining Smith for missing practices.

The Bears have removed Roquan Smith from the PUP list. Let’s see what comes next for the two sides. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 10, 2022

Speculation is going to build in a big way. What can the Bears get for Smith in a trade or did they solve the contract impasse a mere 24 hours after it went public?

