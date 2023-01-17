The future of Aaron Rodgers is unknown and it could help the Chicago Bears

After a disappointing 8-9 record and missing the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ future are both up in the air. Rodgers signed a 3-year, 150 million dollar contract back in March of last off-season, with everyone presuming he would finish his career in Green Bay. Now, with Rodgers oddly walking off the field in their season finale loss to the Detroit Lions, fans are speculating whether Rodgers has played his last down as a Packer.

Is Rodgers open to another team?

Appearing on the Pat Mcafee Show Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers spoke candidly about his uncertain future. Rodgers still believes he can play at a high level, no matter what team he’s on.

"I think I can win MVP again in the right situation.. is that Green Bay or somewhere else, I'm not sure and there's more conversations to be had"@AaronRodgers12 dives into the possibility of playing a 19th season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/cMjcPKFs5Z — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

Rodgers has been known to use the off-season to drag out what he wants to do with his career, and 2023 seems to be no different. I would be shocked if he does decide to retire, however, the possibility of him not playing for the Packers feels more realistic than him hanging it up.

Bears Fans won’t miss him

If Rodgers ends up leaving the NFC North, it’s safe to say none of us will miss him. Rodgers has compiled a 24-5 record versus Chicago since taking over as the starter in 2008. The Packers could use a fresh start anyway, right? RIGHT?

Time will tell to see where Rodgers ends up.

