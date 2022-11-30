Bears sign quarterback Tim Boyle to practice squad ahead of Week 13 game

The Chicago Bears are adding a new quarterback to the roster. With injuries to Trevor Siemian and Justin Fields, the depth at QB is scarce coming up Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday, the team signed a veteran to the practice squad that has ties to Green Bay. Tim Boyle was signed by the Bears off the Detroit Lions practice squad Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus told the media.

#Bears signed QB Tim Boyle off the #Lions practice squad as a "precaution" with 2 QBs injured. Boyle worked with OC Luke Getsy in Green Bay. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 30, 2022

Tim Boyle started his NFL career in 2018 signing with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent. He was the 3rd string quarterback behind Rodgers and DeShone Kizer. After the 2020 season he became a restricted free agent and the Packers did not tender out has contract. The Lions picked him up a year later and he saw a little bit of play time. He had a career record of 0-3. He also threw for 3 passing TDs and 6 INTs. In August of this year, he was released by Detroit and put on their practice squad.

The Bears and quarterbacks have not jived well for some reason, in recent years. With Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian dealing with injuries and their status in doubt, it will be difficult to have that spark in their offense. Mooney is out for the year, as well. Rough times for the Bears, indeed. The Bears signing Tim Boyle is most definitely an act of reassurance, in order to have stability at the quarterback position.

