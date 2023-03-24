The Chicago Bears offense has improved this year and Sports Illustrated is taking notice

General manager Ryan Poles traded the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for No. 1 wide receiver DJ Moore. He also received a large number of draft picks. In addition to running backs D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer, the Poles recruited former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan.

The story, however, is about DJ Moore and what his presence will mean for Justin Fields’ development as a passer. Because of Fields’ legs, the Bears were already a solid running squad.

According to Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated, 14th out of 32 teams. “[Moore’s] ability to get open, according to FiveThirtyEight, was rated on the same level as Cooper Kupp a year ago and, over the past two years, just a hair below Justin Jefferson,” Orr wrote. “Mooney, too, is great in space and should be a more heavily utilized security blanket once Justin Fields develops some more comfort in the offense and can start punishing defenses on timing routes. I also think that the Bears will be able to utilize Claypool’s linear speed more as a special-project type receiver than a legitimate No. 2, now that Moore is there to carry the burden of a defense-setter. ”

Other than acquiring guard Nate Davis, the Bears haven’t done much to upgrade the offensive line in free agency. There is still lots of room to participate, and more players may enter as cap victims. The bears have plenty of cash to spend.

The NFL draft follows, with the Bears holding the No. 9 pick and four of the first 64 picks.

