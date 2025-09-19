The Chicago Bears face another daunting challenge in Week 3 as they prepare to host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. After surrendering 52 points in a tough loss last week, the Bears will again be short-handed on defense.

Friday’s final injury report revealed five players ruled out and two more listed as questionable, leaving the coaching staff with critical decisions on both sides of the ball.

Key defensive injuries continue to mount

The most significant setback is the loss of Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who suffered a new groin injury during Week 2. Head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that Johnson is seeking multiple medical opinions, and no decision has been made about potential surgery. Johnson tried to return quickly from his original injury, but unfortunately, his appearance against the Detroit Lions worsened his condition.

He explained, “I wouldn’t say there was any rushing involved. I felt comfortable playing. I know if I didn’t feel comfortable, I wouldn’t have played, no matter what anybody was saying.” Despite that confidence, the re-aggravation may sideline him indefinitely, potentially for the remainder of the season.

Joining Johnson on the inactive list is linebacker T.J. Edwards, who also left Week 2 early with a hamstring issue. Edwards played through discomfort but ultimately aggravated the injury. Nickel corner Kyler Gordon is out as well, continuing to recover from his own hamstring problem that has kept him sidelined for the past two games.

The absence of these key defenders places a heavy burden on Chicago’s secondary and linebacker corps. Without Johnson’s shutdown coverage and Edwards’ tackling ability, the Bears will be vulnerable against a potent Cowboys offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott and explosive wideout CeeDee Lamb. If this matchup turns into a shootout, Chicago’s depleted defense will face an uphill battle.

In addition to Johnson, Edwards, and Gordon, the Bears will also be without cornerback Jaylon Jones (hamstring) and offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (elbow). Jones’ absence further thins the defensive backfield, making depth a serious concern as the Bears attempt to contain Dallas’s aerial attack.

Offensive questions and a few bright spots

On the offensive side, running back D’Andre Swift is listed as questionable with a quad injury. Swift has handled the majority of carries through the first two weeks, so his status will be closely monitored. If he can’t play or is limited, expect Kyle Monangai or Roschon Johnson to share more of the workload. Both backs will need to step up to keep the offense balanced and relieve pressure on quarterback Justin Fields.

There is some positive news for Chicago, as defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has been cleared to play after dealing with a knee injury earlier in the week. Jarrett’s presence will be critical in slowing down the Cowboys’ run game and pressuring Prescott in the pocket. Likewise, wide receiver Jahdae Walker, who had been battling an ankle issue, is active and ready to contribute.

The Bears’ handling of injuries this week stands in stark contrast to last week’s approach, when both Johnson and Edwards played through ailments only to leave the game early. Coach Ben Johnson acknowledged that while there was urgency to return players, the team must prioritize long-term health over short-term gains. Allowing players like Edwards and Gordon to heal fully, potentially through the Week 6 bye, could prevent repeat injuries and give the defense a chance to rebound later in the season.