Green Bay Packers’ loss hurt them in more ways than one

A good football Sunday = Chicago Bears win + Green Bay Packers loss. Bears fans got their gift Sunday with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers got smoked by the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. The win puts the Bears tied with the Vikings at the top of the NFC North standings. For now.

A huge test for the Bears is coming up this week on Sunday Night Football against a reeling Packers team. But the game won’t have the stakes many analysts thought it would. The Bears came into the season one game ahead of the Packers as the winningest team in the NFL. A nifty performance from quarterback Justin Fields and poor wide receiver play by the Packers assured the Bears’ record will be safe Sunday night.

A fortunate win for the Bears

The Green Bay Packers have gotten the best of the Bears recently. The Packers have won six straight against the Bears. The Packers have an 8-2 edge on the Bears on SNF. While the winningest team is more for sports fans and the organization’s pride, this game will still have stakes for the players and coaches.

The Bears, underdogs at the beginning of the season to win seven games, find themselves in Week Two as a dark horse candidate for a Wild Card spot. The Packers will come into the contest 0-1. For a team with national analysts screaming Super Bowl contender, the team can’t afford to start 0-2 with both losses against divisional opponents.

Of course, there’s also the rivalry. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has run his mouth over the years about beating the Bears and divisional rivals. Bears second-year quarterback Justin Fields has made it known his two goals are to win a Super Bowl and beat the Packers.

