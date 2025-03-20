Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard’s agent discouraged from making re-sign happen in 2025

The Chicago Blackhawks have a morale problem entering Thursday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. The Blackhawks have lost five in a row, including 6-2 defeats to the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken.

Second-year centre Connor Bedard hasn’t been playing his best hockey during that stretch. He’s been slapped with two misconduct penalties for arguing with officials.

Bedard scored his first goal on Tuesday since the Blackhawks 4-3 win over the Utah HC in overtime on March 7, but fellow teammate Jason Dickinson said the point “didn’t matter” in another losing effort.

Some frustrated fans are calling for the Blackhawks to trade Bedard. While most of the fan base understands Chicago needs to put more pieces around the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft.

Connor Bedard is eligible for an extension this summer

At 19, Bedard is eligible for a contract extension with the Blackhawks this summer, but former NHL executive Craig Button discouraged Bedard’s agent from re-signing his client to Chicago after the mess the organization has created in two seasons.

“When it comes to Connor Bedard, the Chicago Blackhawks are awful,” Button said during an appearance on Donnie & Dhali. “He’s eligible to sign a contract extension this coming summer, beginning July 1.

“If I was the agent, I wouldn’t be signing Connor Bedard to any extension, because he doesn’t get any benefit by signing the extension in the coming season, because you’re going to make the same money, and you’ll get the same money on July 1 the next year, as well as open himself up to potential offer sheets.”

"He's eligible to sign a contract extension this coming summer, If I was the agent I wouldn't be signing Connor Bedard to any extension.."@CraigJButton on how bad the Blackhawks are and needing to show a path forward to Connor Bedard. Full..https://t.co/B7n9tXo3g0 pic.twitter.com/gjYMR3aEyR — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) March 18, 2025

A failure by the Chicago Blackhawks

Newport Sports Management represents Bedard. Button argued that besides money going up in 2026, the Blackhawks haven’t proven to Bedard that they are serious about building around him.

“Bedard needs evidence for the Chicago Blackhawks that my signature on a long-term contract is worthy of me staying here,” Button said. “Because right now, there is nothing in Chicago that would make anybody think that staying there long-term is beneficial. That’s how I feel about the whole thing.

“This is on the Chicago Blackhawks to get it better. Salary cap going up, you know. And keep in mind that CBA, you know, doesn’t expire until September 15 of 2026, so unless they agree to a new one, the offer sheet parameters will still be in place. And I think Chicago has to be really concerned.”

Button’s comments should be sobering the front office. Failing to re-sign Bedard before he becomes a free agent in 2026 would be an organizational failure for Chicago.

Frankly, the fact that fans are thinking about trades and the possibility of losing Bedard in free agency is a failure in itself.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Blackhawks poor leadership decision led to Connor Bedard ‘misconduct’ issues Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE