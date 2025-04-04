Chicago Blackhawks urged to take drastic move after Connor Bedard blows lead

The Chicago Blackhawks had a chance to earn their 22nd win of the season when they led the Colorado Avalance 2-1 with 20 seconds remaining in the third period.

Unfortunately for Chicago, second-year centre Connor Bedard lost a defensive faceoff to Brock Nelson, and Martin Necas was able to tip in a missed shot by Cale Makar to send the game into overtime. Bedard would miss his shootout attempt after a scoreless OT period, and Colorado escaped with a 3-2 win in front of 16,649 fans at the United Center.

Bedard had a slump in March but has played better recently, scoring five points in his last five games.

The Chicago Blackhawks are urged not to worry about winning

With the Blackhawks already eliminated from playoff contention, Sean Gentille and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic argued Chicago should continue to put their young players in clutch situations. The drastic move away from trying to win with veterans is better for the Blackhawks’ development and can help their situation in the 2025 draft.

“Connor Bedard lost a defensive-zone faceoff draw in the dying seconds of the third period on Wednesday and Cale Makar tied the game an instant later. So what? You can’t become a clutch player without being put in clutch situations,” they wrote in The Athletic. “Do that for everybody now. With nothing else at stake and all these 19- to 22-year-old prospects suddenly in the lineup, throw them in the deep end and see if they can swim.

“Have Artyom Levshunov kill penalties. Have Sam Rinzel match up against Nathan MacKinnon. See what Frank Nazar can do in do-or-die moments. Bonus: If they struggle in those situations, 32nd place and a guaranteed top-three pick are still very much within reach.”

The Blackhawks must develop their talent

Chicago has seven games remaining in the regular season. They enter their matchup against the Washington Capitals Friday night with a 21-44-10 record, only two points ahead of the San Jose Sharks for the least points in the league.

The Blackhawks need two things to happen if they ever want to be competitive again. They need their young talent to become elite, and they need to add elite talent in the draft. Development has been an emphasis for general manager Kyle Davidson ever since he fired head coach Luke Richardson in December.

