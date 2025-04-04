Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks urged to take drastic move after Connor Bedard blows lead

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (98) reacts as Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Aman (88) and forward Teddy Blueger (53) celebrate Aman’s goal in the third period at Rogers Arena.
Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (98) reacts as Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Aman (88) and forward Teddy Blueger (53) celebrate Aman’s goal in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The Chicago Blackhawks had a chance to earn their 22nd win of the season when they led the Colorado Avalance 2-1 with 20 seconds remaining in the third period.

Unfortunately for Chicago, second-year centre Connor Bedard lost a defensive faceoff to Brock Nelson, and Martin Necas was able to tip in a missed shot by Cale Makar to send the game into overtime. Bedard would miss his shootout attempt after a scoreless OT period, and Colorado escaped with a 3-2 win in front of 16,649 fans at the United Center.

Bedard had a slump in March but has played better recently, scoring five points in his last five games.

The Chicago Blackhawks are urged not to worry about winning

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) looks to make a pass during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.
Dec 27, 2024; Buffalo, New York, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) looks to make a pass during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

 

With the Blackhawks already eliminated from playoff contention, Sean Gentille and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic argued Chicago should continue to put their young players in clutch situations. The drastic move away from trying to win with veterans is better for the Blackhawks’ development and can help their situation in the 2025 draft.

Connor Bedard lost a defensive-zone faceoff draw in the dying seconds of the third period on Wednesday and Cale Makar tied the game an instant later. So what? You can’t become a clutch player without being put in clutch situations,” they wrote in The Athletic. “Do that for everybody now. With nothing else at stake and all these 19- to 22-year-old prospects suddenly in the lineup, throw them in the deep end and see if they can swim.

“Have Artyom Levshunov kill penalties. Have Sam Rinzel match up against Nathan MacKinnon. See what Frank Nazar can do in do-or-die moments. Bonus: If they struggle in those situations, 32nd place and a guaranteed top-three pick are still very much within reach.”

The Blackhawks must develop their talent

Chihicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center.
Jan 30, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

 

Chicago has seven games remaining in the regular season. They enter their matchup against the Washington Capitals Friday night with a 21-44-10 record, only two points ahead of the San Jose Sharks for the least points in the league.

The Blackhawks need two things to happen if they ever want to be competitive again. They need their young talent to become elite, and they need to add elite talent in the draft. Development has been an emphasis for general manager Kyle Davidson ever since he fired head coach Luke Richardson in December.

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98), left wing Patrick Maroon (77), center Frank Nazar (91) and teammates celebrate after the win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.
Jan 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98), left wing Patrick Maroon (77), center Frank Nazar (91) and teammates celebrate after the win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

 

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply