Chicago Cubs ask Ben Brown to make major change to pitching style after demotion

The Chicago Cubs sent Ben Brown to Iowa on Tuesday after the starting pitcher gave up eight runs on nine hits in 5.0 innings pitched in the team’s 8-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Brown, 25, could use the rest after being asked to pitch the third-most innings for the Cubs in 2025 at 79.1 innings in 16 outings. The right-hander appeared in just 15 games and 55.1 innings in 2024 as he dealt with a neck injury.

Whether it’s fatigue or another issue, Brown has struggled with the starting role in 2025. He has a 4-6 record and a 6.13 ERA this season. He has shown signs of promise, recording 91 strikeouts, tied for the 25th-most in the MLB.

The Chicago Cubs asked Ben Brown to make a change in Iowa

On Tuesday, Craig Counsell told reporters what they expect from Brown in Triple-A this summer. Per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Counsell wants Brown to work on his changeup in Iowa.

“The Cubs will ask him to keep honing his changeup while he’s in Iowa, ‘but it’s not the reason, I’ll be clear with that’ for Brown’s struggles and demotion,” Montemurro wrote.

“It’s just another piece of his development and something that he’s going to continue to work on because it is still relatively new and is something that he can improve on and, frankly, use more,” Counsell said.

More help to the pitching staff should help Brown

Brown has only used the change-up 4.3% of his pitches, opting to rely on a steady combination of fastball and curveballs. While that leads to a high number of strikeouts, it’s also leading to a high number of hits. Brown has given up a team-high 94 hits this season.

The Cubs are expected to trade for a starting pitcher soon. With Shota Imanaga returning to the mound on Thursday, the Cubs should be in a better position for Brown when he receives the call to rejoin the majors.

Hopefully, Brown can execute his changeup more efficiently and effectively in less pressure-filled situations than he had to deal with earlier this season on a shorthanded pitching staff.

