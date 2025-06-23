Calls mount for Chicago Cubs to take drastic action on Ben Brown

On Sunday, Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell faced heavy criticism for keeping Colin Rea on the mound until the starting pitcher surrendered seven earned runs in a 14-6 loss to the Seattle Mariners.

On Monday, Counsell faced some heat for resting first baseman Michael Busch, batting Dansby Swanson at cleanup, and starting Ben Brown to start a crucial four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, who sit 4.5 games back from the Cubs for first place in the NL Central.

The Chicago Cubs have another bad outing

Counsell sent Brown a warning following his performance on June 11 when he gave up six runs in a 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. On Monday, the right-hander gave up nine hits and eight earned runs in 5.0 innings of work against the Cardinals.

Brown, 25, entered the contest with a 5.57 ERA.

Cubs fans want Ben Brown in Iowa

Fans on social media demanded Brown be sent to Iowa after another lousy outing.

“It seemed possible to begin with, but have to think Ben Brown is going to Iowa to try to improve with a third+ pitch and general “pitching” execution. Such a thin margin at this level and he really pays for his mistakes, while having clear flashes too,” wrote a fan.

“Time for Ben Brown to head back to Iowa. Good velocity & decent curveball, but can’t locate his pitches & loses focus during innings. Cubs have to make a roster move when Shota is activated. Let Brown work on his issues in Triple A,” posted another.

“Brown: Nice guy, nice hair, bad pitcher. Sorry bud but at least Des Moines is nice this time of year,” suggested a poster.

“Brown stinks. Been bad, stayed bad. Hard to be a successful starter with only 2 pitches. Needs a reset at Iowa to develop another pitch or become an asset in the bullpen,” argued a fan.

“Brown needs to be on the first flight to Iowa after this game,” commented a fan.

“brown experiment needs a time out, bullpen or Iowa,” posted another.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Cubs hit a wall but is it time to panic? Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE