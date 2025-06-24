Chicago Cubs manager sends message to Ben Brown amid upcoming Iowa decision

Ben Brown’s ERA jumped to 6.13 following the Chicago Cubs‘ 8-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night, his third loss in four outings. Brown gave up nine hits, four home runs, and eight earned runs to the Cardinals’ batters.

Fans on social media were calling for Brown to be sent to Iowa to work out some kinks. The Cubs are hitting some turbulence in June, losing four of their last five games, and patience for a developing pitching staff being asked to compensate for injuries to Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga is running low.

Craig Counsell needs more from Ben Brown

Fortunately for Chicago, Imanaga is returning to the mound on Thursday, which could open up an opportunity to send Brown to Iowa. Amid the upcoming decision for Craig Counsell, the Cubs manager stressed that the team needs Brown to eat up more outs.

“You have to get 15, 18 outs in a game, it’s difficult, and it’s hard to see now, but there is growth happening,” Counsell said via Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. “It’s hard to like the growth when there’s struggles going on, but that’s where the best stuff comes from. So we’ve got to keep working on it and improve the quality of the execution.

“Ben’s got a kind of unique arsenal for a starter, and early in games, it can overpower people and then as they calibrate to it requires him to be a little better with the execution. And if he’s not, then they’re picking a pitch, and if it’s in the wrong spot, there’s going to be problems, and that’s kind of what we saw tonight.”

Brown understands the Chicago Cubs might send Brown down

Montemurro believes the Cubs might soon send Brown to Triple-A to “recalibrate” before the team needs him in the fall. Brown understands Iowa is now a possibility.

“I mean, stuff like that’s near the back of your mind,” Brown said of going to Triple-A. “Obviously, when guys show up in the locker room, they need spots to pitch. It’s hard, but ultimately, it doesn’t matter. I should go do my job and I didn’t do that tonight.”

Brown, 25, has been asked to pitch the third-most innings for the Cubs this season at 79.1, only trailing Matthew Boyd (85.2) and Jameson Taillon (86.2). Unfortunately, Brown has given 54 earned runs, the most on the team by 17.

Brown also has thrown the most strikeouts on the roster with 91, which is tied for 23rd in the MLB. The Cubs don’t need to give up on the promising right-hander, but he needs a break before he’s asked to shoulder a bigger burden in the postseason.

Counsell believes Brown’s current struggles will help him find the “best stuff” in his arsenal.

“It’s hard to see now, but there is growth happening,” Counsell said via Marquee Sports Network. “It’s hard to like the growth when the struggles going on. That’s where the best stuff comes from. We just got to keep working on it and improve the quality of the execution and keep going.”

