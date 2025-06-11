Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Cubs

Chicago Cubs manager sent Ben Brown warning about MLB career after 7-2 loss

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) watches players warm up during spring training camp.
MLB: Chicago Cubs Workouts Feb 10, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) watches players warm up during spring training camp. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs‘ hopes of winning their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies were effectively smashed when starting pitcher Ben Brown surrendered three earned runs in the first inning. Brown gave up eight hits and six runs in 5.2 innings pitched.

The Cubs ultimately lost the game 7-2 in front of 42,660 fans at Citizens Bank Park. In their three-series road trip, Chicago dropped their last two series to the Detroit Tigers and Phillies. Offense had been an issue before Wednesday, but Brown’s performance as a starter didn’t give the offense a reason to believe.

The Chicago Cubs are worried about executing

Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) walks back the to dugout after a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (11) walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

 

Brown has struggled with the first inning of games for much of the season, prompting Cubs manager Craig Counsell to put together “bullpen games” on days when Brown was set to be in the rotation. Following Wednesday’s loss, Counsell had a warning for Brown about his career in the majors.

“It’s just execution,” Counsell said of what Brown is struggling with, via Marquee Sports Network. “I mean, we see him, clearly has the stuff to be successful in the league. But there’s also, that’s a fine line, and if you’re not sharp, and if you’re giving hitters free pitches, then you’re not executing, it’s difficult to survive and to get through lineups without giving up runs.

“He did get 17 outs today, and that was important for the bullpen, very important for the bullpen. And so there was some fighting there that was important for the team. But, you know, he just wasn’t crisp. It just wasn’t crisp today.”

Ben Brown’s inconsistency is a problem

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics
Cubs pitcher Ben Brown (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

 

Brown has a 3-5 record and a 5.71 ERA. He gave up two runs through 13 innings in his last two outings. However,  he surrendered 14 runs in nine innings during his outings against the Cincinnati Reds on May 25 and May 31.

Brown said he didn’t panic during the outing, but credited the Phillies’ offense for playing “tough” baseball.

Brown’s inconsistency as a starter is troubling, and another reason why Chicago wants to make a trade for a starting pitcher sooner rather than later.

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs May 31, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Brown (32) pats catcher Carson Kelly (15) on the cheek after Kelly caught a fly ball in foul territory hit by Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino (35) during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

 

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply