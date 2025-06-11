Chicago Cubs manager sent Ben Brown warning about MLB career after 7-2 loss

The Chicago Cubs‘ hopes of winning their three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies were effectively smashed when starting pitcher Ben Brown surrendered three earned runs in the first inning. Brown gave up eight hits and six runs in 5.2 innings pitched.

The Cubs ultimately lost the game 7-2 in front of 42,660 fans at Citizens Bank Park. In their three-series road trip, Chicago dropped their last two series to the Detroit Tigers and Phillies. Offense had been an issue before Wednesday, but Brown’s performance as a starter didn’t give the offense a reason to believe.

The Chicago Cubs are worried about executing

Brown has struggled with the first inning of games for much of the season, prompting Cubs manager Craig Counsell to put together “bullpen games” on days when Brown was set to be in the rotation. Following Wednesday’s loss, Counsell had a warning for Brown about his career in the majors.

“It’s just execution,” Counsell said of what Brown is struggling with, via Marquee Sports Network. “I mean, we see him, clearly has the stuff to be successful in the league. But there’s also, that’s a fine line, and if you’re not sharp, and if you’re giving hitters free pitches, then you’re not executing, it’s difficult to survive and to get through lineups without giving up runs.

“He did get 17 outs today, and that was important for the bullpen, very important for the bullpen. And so there was some fighting there that was important for the team. But, you know, he just wasn’t crisp. It just wasn’t crisp today.”

Ben Brown’s inconsistency is a problem

Brown has a 3-5 record and a 5.71 ERA. He gave up two runs through 13 innings in his last two outings. However, he surrendered 14 runs in nine innings during his outings against the Cincinnati Reds on May 25 and May 31.

Brown said he didn’t panic during the outing, but credited the Phillies’ offense for playing “tough” baseball.

Brown’s inconsistency as a starter is troubling, and another reason why Chicago wants to make a trade for a starting pitcher sooner rather than later.

