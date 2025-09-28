Chicago Bears HC Ben Johnson revealed plan on blocked field goal

The Chicago Bears needed four turnovers and a blocked field goal to escape Allegiant Stadium with a 25-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. With defensive end Maxx Crosby causing trouble for Caleb Williams and the Bears offense for most of the game, the coaching staff knew their best chance to win Sunday’s game was to block a 54-yard field-goal attempt by Daniel Carlson with 38 seconds remaining.

During his news conference after the game, head coach Ben Johnson told the media that he heard special teams coordinator Richard Hightower call for cornerback Josh Blackwell to be the one to block the attempt.

“I’m listening on the headset, and coach Hightower, who does just such an incredible job with our special teams unit in all those phases, he’s kind of narrating it in real time. And he’s like, ‘Yeah, Blackwell is going to get this one for us. He’s going to come through.’

“And sure enough, it came to light, just like he thought. And so, man, I was so proud of him. He’s a guy that not only is a key cog of what we do on special teams, but a key contributor there as a backup in our DB room.”

The Chicago Bears are building something special

The Bears are entering their bye 2-2 after winning convincingly over the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 3 and beating the Raiders for their first road win since 2020. Johnson called Sunday’s triumph a “character win” for the team.

“We’re building something special here, and I think they’re feeling that just the belief they have in each other, the belief they have in this coaching staff, I thought it really showed through. This is a huge win for our team–finding a way in the fourth quarter to come out on top,” Johnson said.

“I just thought that was outstanding for us. So proud of our guys, proud of the locker room… And you know, it came down right to the wire, just like we thought it might. And so, like I said, that’s a huge character win for our team. And I just love it for them.”

The real test for the Bears will be in two weeks when they travel to play the Washington Commanders on “Monday Night Football.” Chicago had momentum entering that game off the bye last season, but lost their contest against Washington on a Hail Mary pass that ultimately derailed their season.

The Bears have a chance to show progress by coming out motivated in Week 6. Sunday’s game was a step in the right direction because this was the type of contest that the team under former head coach Matt Eberflus would have let slip away.

