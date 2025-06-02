Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson’s former boss reveals why coach is unstoppable in NFL

Ben Johnson made it clear from his introductory press conference that he plans to run a different offense with the Chicago Bears than the one he used during his three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

The Bears and Lions have different personnel strengths. They also have a different style of quarterback. Johnson got the best of Jared Goff in Detroit. He took Chicago’s job because he was excited about the upside of Caleb Williams’ arm.

Why Ben Johnson is scary to NFL defenses

Adam Jahns of The Athletic published a story Monday detailing Johnson’s rise from consultant at FIU for his former head coach at North Carolina, Butch Davis, to NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2024.

Davis explained what makes Johnson such a threat to the league. Like great offensive minds such as Andy Reid, Johnson consistently changes up his scheme during the season and in the offseason to keep opposing defenses on their toes.

“(Johnson) grew from Boston College and the Miami Dolphins, and that’s what you love about these guys is that they don’t just stay only doing one certain thing,” Davis said. “It’s like you’ve got to grow every three or four weeks during the season. And when the season’s over with, it’s like go back and take a look at everything that you’ve done and what needs to go, and how do you continue to grow?

“I mean, because if you stay the same, you’re going to get beat, you’re going to lose, especially in the NFL.”

The Chicago Bears’ offense should stay fresh under Johnson

Johnson’s offenses in Detroit were never stale. As the Lions added weapons like Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, Johnson designed his offenses to complement the skills of his roster.

The Bears never saw that with Matt Nagy, Luke Getsy, and Shane Waldon, who wanted players to match the scheme. Johnson’s ability to adapt each offseason is his strength, and it should keep Chicago’s offense from becoming stagnant once defenses have tape on his version of the Bears.

