After firing head coach Matt Eberflus, General Manager Ryan Poles was tasked with finding a new vision for the Chicago Bears. In the aftermath of hiring new head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears’ offseason momentum has only pointed higher up.

But for all the hype Johnson has gotten, he will be judged by how he mentors quarterback Caleb Williams. While his rookie season didn’t necessarily go to plan, he was still the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. As Johnson steps into his new role, one of his predominant tasks will be helping Williams reach his ceiling.

The first-time head coach has already been crafting his plans. When he implements his offense in Chicago, Johnson plans to build around Williams’ strengths while setting a stable foundation in place, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

““I feel like we’re going in a different direction right now because there’s so much out-of-structure and improvised play,” he said. “The whole league is. And that’s just the style of athletes that we have coming in. Now, I’m excited to go that way with Caleb (Williams) as well.”

“But there’s something to be said that, it doesn’t matter how flashy a play is, to see a well-designed, well-blocked play up front executed, whether it’s a run play with a running back or it’s a pass play where it all beats the coverages,” Johnson continued. “I think there’s something beautiful about that.”

Caleb Williams ready to avenge rocky rookie season

As a rookie, Williams completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. The quarterback should get credit for limiting the interceptions and proving to be a stronger passer than Justin Fields. However, Williams didn’t look like the No. 1 pick in the draft. Especially with the season fellow rookie Jayden Daniels had on the Washington Commanders.

The biggest issue was Williams’ inductiveness. He was sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie. While Williams was playing behind a shoddy offensive line, oftentimes he held onto the ball too long. He tried to make the big play rather than take what the defense gave him. And that gave edge rushers a stronger opportunity of getting to the quarterback, which they did.

Chicago made sure to remedy the first issue by adding three new faces to the interior of their offensive line. Guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, as well as center Drew Dalman should make Williams feel more confident in the pocket. He has a solid group to throw to already in wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze alongside tight end Cole Kmet. But it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Bears add even more pass catchers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ultimately, Williams is still out to prove himself and prove the Bears right for using their No. 1 overall pick on him. But Chicago has done everything in their power to put him in a position to succeed and blossom into a franchise cornerstone.

Ben Johnson to Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams’ rescue

Amongst their offseason additions, there may be none bigger than Johnson himself. While the new offensive linemen will keep Williams upright in the pocket – which is obviously the most important – Johnson will be tasked with creating a dynamic offensive gameplan. And if his tenure with the Detroit Lions is any proof, the new head coach can do that on a weekly basis.

Looking at the 2024 season alone, the Lions finished second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game. Jared Goff threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns, which ranked second and fourth respectively. Furthermore, Detroit ranked sixth in rushing, averaging 146.4 YPG.

Chicago ranked 25th in rushing, averaging 102 yards per game. They had the worst overall offense in the NFL, averaging just 284.6 YPG. So while Johnson will be bringing some firepower, the Bears must first find their offensive identity.

But during Williams’ first season, he went through numerous offensive play callers, seeing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron fired midseason. Johnson gives the quarterback a voice to lean on and a pillar to build his career on. He is no longer playing on rocky footing, Chicago has found their foundation.

Come Week 1, all eyes will be on Johnson and the new-look Bears. But the head coach is ready to shoulder all expectations and show how good Williams and the entire franchise can be.

