Ben Johnson not any closer to naming Chicago Bears left tackle amid training camp battle

When training camp opened, the Chicago Bears began hosting a crucial three-man battle for the starting left tackle job. As the Bears’ Week 2 preseason matchup against the Buffalo Bills approaches, head coach Ben Johnson is no closer to making a starting decision.

In fact, the competition has now expanded to four names, with former undrafted free agent Theo Benedet joining the battle. Kiran Amegadjie has dealt with injuries, hurting his chances in the race. However, neither Braxton Jones or Ozzy Trapilo has done enough to fully stake their claim as the starter.

Through joint practices and the preseason matchup, Chicago’s left tackles will be under a microscope. Ultimately, Johnson is still hoping to find the perfect option at the position, via the team’s Friday press conference.

“Hopefully some clarity, that’s what we’re looking for,” Johnson said. “This thing has gone on now three and a half weeks. We’ll go as long as we need to go to find the right guy. But we’d like to see someone go ahead and make it clear to us that he is that guy. We just haven’t seen that yet as a staff, been too much up and down. We’d love to solidify that spot and move forward from there.”

When the Bears do make their decision, Johnson isn’t looking to rotate out guys mid game. But if the starter struggles with their upgraded responsibilities, the head coach won’t be afraid to make a change.

“It might be one of those things where, when we make that decision, it may not be final for the whole season,” Johnson said. “It could be, we have to reassess after a couple weeks, or by the bye week. It might be something that goes on. Wouldn’t be ideal, but that’s the nature of the league.”

Theo Benedet joins Chicago Bears battle

Before training camp, Benedet was a forgotten man on Chicago’s roster. He was rarely brought up in the left tackle battle, if ever. Simply put, he was more of a roster cut than a potential Week 1 start. But how quickly the tides have turned for the former UDFA. Putting up an impressive camp performer, Benedet is flying up the depth chart and catching the eye of his head coach.

“He’s right in the middle of it,” Johnson said of where Benedet stands in the left tackle battle. “I’ve been very, very excited about Theo, what he’s done both on the right and the left side. I think he was probably overlooked to start this competition. But the longer this thing has gone on. There’s a strong argument for what he has put on tape.”

If Benedet is actually in the running for the left tackle job is yet to be seen. There is still time before Week 1, but it would be a shock to see one of Jones, Trapilo or Amegadjie not get the job. Regardless of optics though, Johnson is continuing to bang the Benedet drum, as he earned first-team left tackle duties to open joint practices against the Bills.

Theo Benedet remains with the ones at left tackle during the first 11 on 11 period of the day. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 15, 2025

Benedet has yet to take a snap at the NFL, spending most of the season on Chicago’s practice squad in 2024. But Johnson wiped the slate clean upon his arrival. With he and the coaching staff trying to concoct the best Bears roster they can, Benedet is now at least being given an opportunity to steal the starting left tackle job.

