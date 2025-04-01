While he didn’t seem long for the role, the Chicago Bears still made a franchise-defining move when they fired head coach Matt Eberflus midseason. It gave the Bears a jumpstart in finding their next candidate, but it also drew many more eyeballs to the sweepstakes.

General Manager Ryan Poles and company had a diligent search in finding their next head coach. After whiffing on Eberflus, Poles knew he needed to nail his next hire. After after looking at all the options, Johnson clearly stood out as the franchise’s No. 1 pick.

Since then the new head coach has been getting his flowers from everyone around the NFL world. But Bears President Kevin Warren realized Johnson’s greatness much sooner. Within 10 minutes of his interview, Warren knew he wanted Johnson to be Chicago’s next head coach, via Mike Florio and Chris Simms of Pro Football Talk.

“Within 10 minutes of the interview,” Warren said of when he knew Johnson was the right choice. “You look at the notes I took, I knew right then. He’s so passionate, he’s absolutely brilliant, he’s smart, he’s tough, he’s demanding, and because you never talked with him, you never know.”

“I had gone back and watched all of his media interviews. A lot of the candidates you’re watching them on the sidelines, how they communicate, their demeanor with players,” Warren continued. “But within the first 10 minutes of the interview, I just felt in my heart that he was the person to lead the Chicago Bears.”

Chicago Bears badly needed stable foundation at head coach

During Eberflus’ run as head coach, the Bears went just 14-32, failing to make the playoffs a single time. It was a sign that things needed to change in a big way from a head coach perspective. However, the lead up to Johnson’s hiring saw Chicago go through a number of questionable head coaches.

Before Eberflus was Matt Nagy, who actually started his tenure off with a bang by winning Coach of the Year in 2018. The Bears went 34-31 under him and made the playoffs twice. However, they never advanced past the wild Card Round. Nagy’s final season saw Chicago go 6-11, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

John Fox held a record of just 14-34 as the Bears head coach. Marc Trestman lasted two seasons and went just 13-19. The last Chicago head coach to actually win a playoff game was Lovie Smith, all the way back in 2010. He held an overall record of 81-63 with the team.

The Bears have been down this path before, getting excited over the prospect of a new head coach. Johnson must prove this time is different and that Chicago is ready to actually start winning.

Johnson gives Bears new hope

For starters, Johnson will be a major boost for quarterback Caleb Williams. Between Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron being fire, Williams didn’t set his foundation. In Johnson, Williams has a voice he can lean on as he builds out his NFL career.

Alongside just being a mentor, Johnson brings an offensive aura Chicago has not seen in recent history. His Detroit Lions teams were constantly atop the total offense rankings. In 2024 for example, the Lions ranked second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game.

Johnson was able to help Jared Goff realize his No. 1 potential as he threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns; second and fourth-most respectable. Furthermore, he helped create a two-headed monster at running back in David Montgomery and Jamhyr Gibbs, ranking sixth in rushing offense by averaging 146.4 YPG. Detroit’s 33.2 points per game was the best in the NFL.

It’s unfair to expect Johnson to bring that type of offensive renaissance to Chicago, especially in year one. However, it at least shines a brighter light at the end of the Bears’ tunnel. Warren at least is excited about where the franchise is headed, especially under Johnson.

Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson’s first step in evolving Caleb Williams Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE