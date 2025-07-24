Ben Johnson drops eye-opening endorsement of Chicago Bears’ running back room

For most of the Chicago Bears’ offseason, running back has been considered a serious position of need. However, head coach Ben Johnson disagrees with that assessment.

The Bears entered the offseason with D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson atop their depth chart. With training camp now open, the only significant addition has been seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai. Chicago could always turn back to the free agency well, so far Johnson has been content with what he has.

Training camp now gives the head coach his best opportunity to evaluate the running back at large. So far, he has seen running backs coach Eric Bieniemy getting after each back. But the Bears have responded well and have impressed their head coach, via team’s Thursday press conference.

“Shoot. We’ll find out more once we get the pads on, but extremely coachable,” Johnson said of the running back room. “Improvements on the tracks every single day. We’re very detailed with where we want them to go. They’re all about it. Coach Bieniemy’s doing a phenomenal job. He’s very demanding. He’s one of the more demanding coaches I’ve been around. I think they’re receptive to that type of coaching.”

“I think Swift has done a great job, come back from the summer, he’s in great shape,” he continued. “He had some plays yesterday that weren’t ideal. We might’ve had a guy unblocked in the hole and yet he’s able to extend it and make something happen beyond. Highly motivated group. I know the perception out there is that maybe it’s not the most talented room in the world. They like to hear that noise. So, we’re gonna be just fine.”

Chicago Bears running back room

The run game was crucial for any offensive success Johnson had with the Detroit Lions. In his final season as offensive coordinator, Detroit ranked sixth in rushing averaging 146.4 yards per game. Both Jahmyr Gibbs (16) and David Montgomery (12) scored double-digit touchdowns while the latter ran for 1,412 yards. While the Bears would have to take quite the leap to hit those numbers in 2025, it’s at least a sign of what Johnson’s arrival brings to the run game.

Still, Swift will need to be more efficient with his touches under Johnson. He earned a career-high 253 yards in his first year with the Bears. While he ran for 959 yards and six touchdowns, Swift averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. He’ll have a new offensive line and scheme to work with, but Swift must prove he can still handle RB1 duties.

Johnson matched Swift’s six touchdowns in 2024. However, it came on just 55 carries, gaining 150 yards. He must prove he can be more of just a goal line back to secure a larger role. Perhaps Monangai’s mountain is the tallest to climb as a seventh-round rookie. He’ll need to have a standout training camp to earn a role in his first season.

While all eyes will be on Caleb Williams, Chicago’s run game will be crucial for any offensive success. As it stands, Johnson thinks the Bears have a roster prepared to prove the doubters wrong.

