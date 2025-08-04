Ben Johnson reveals initial Chicago Bears playmaking totem pole

With Ben Johnson taking over as head coach, the Chicago Bears have stocked their offense with a litany of talented pass catchers. However, the head coach must still determine how to use all of them to the best of their abilities.

Wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, alongside tight end Cole Kmet already formed a strong core. But the Bears spent their first two draft picks on tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden. They even added another veteran receiver in Olamide Zaccheaus during free agency. If all are at the top of their game, the Bears will be a difficult force to beat weekly.

Throughout training camp, quarterback Caleb Williams is still developing chemistry with his pass catchers. Johnson is still figuring out his initial rotation. But as the Bears prepare for joint practices against the Miami Dolphins, Johnson sees Kmet, Moore Odunze and Zaccheaus as his most trustworthy pass catchers, via the team’s Sunday press conference.

“Those are the three that stand out to me first and foremost,” Johnson said of Kmet, Moore and Odunze. “OZ is doing a great job of being where he’s supposed to be and being a professional. The rookies, they’re still learning, they’re growing, they just haven’t been out there enough to earn that trust yet. Throughout the course of spring and camp those are the four I would bring up.”

Chicago Bears turning to offensive veterans

Of the four, Odunze still has the most to prove. While Williams took most of the attention due to his rocky rookie season, Odunze’s debut wasn’t as pretty as well. Still, the receiver is a clear favorite of Johnson’s and is line for a major role in the offense. If everything goes as the head coach is planning, Odunze’s draft placement won’t be questioned after 2025.

Moore is the unquestioned leader atop Chicago’s receiving depth chart. Since joining the Bears in 2023, Moore has caught 194 passes for 2,330 yards and 14 touchdowns. After leading the team with 140 targets in Williams’ debut, the receiver will once again be one of the quarterback’s top options. Furthermore, Johnson has even toyed with using Moore out of the backfield, adding another element to his already explosive game.

Kmet’s role on the roster came in question when the team used their No. 10 overall pick on Loveland. However, as the rookie battled back from injury, the veteran proved to be a strong fit in Johnson’s offense. Loveland should still have a massive role as a rookie, but Kmet isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The fact he was the first player listed by Johnson is telling as well.

Zaccheaus won’t make as much noise as the three players above him. However, he has been a trusted WR3 throughout his career. Johnson has been impressed with his ability to accept the secondary role and do whatever is necessary to help the Bears succeed.

As Loveland and Burden get more acclimated into the offense, their place on Johnson’s totem pole will go up. But for now, the head coach is looking to Chicago’s veterans to help Williams and the offense move forward.

