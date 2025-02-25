With Ben Johnson becoming the next Chicago Bears head coach, there has been plenty of buzz about the prolific offense he will bring to the team. However, Johnson also needs to address the issues on the defensive side of the ball.

To help him out, Johnson hired former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen as the next Bears defensive coordinator. Allen was the Saints defensive coordinator from 2025-2021 before being promoted to the head job. He has been a defensive coach since 2022.

His addition is sure to bring a long of changes on the defensive side of the ball for Chicago. Still, he and Johnson agree on their core beliefs. Whoever ends up being on the roster in Week 1, they must be ready to play complimentary football, Johnson said at his Tuesday press conference.

“Talking with DA has been very enlightening, because we share the same mindset when it comes to defensive football. We want to affect the passer. There’s a lot of different ways you can do that. Certainly, the pass rush up front is the primary thing you think of but also on the back end it’s challenging the receivers and disrupting the timing.

“When we look at guys that are available. Absolutely, we want to upgrade the pass rush and we also want on the back end to be able to come up and lock down receivers as well. So it’s that fine balance and marriage between the rush and the coverage we’re looking to augment.”

Coach Johnson is meeting with the media https://t.co/xVD9LjlHqu — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 25, 2025

What must Chicago Bears immediately fix

Before the Bears go out and make any blockbuster trades or free agent signings, they must address what the true issue is. And to play the type of defense Johnson and Dennis Allen want, that means altering the first and last lines of defense.

Chicago finished the 2024 season ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 yards per game. Their run defense was abysmal, ranking 28th by allowing 136.3 yards per game. Whether it’s with Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter or with an outside addition, plugging up the middle would make Chicago much less leaky against the run.

But they still have to get to the quarterback. While his 5.5 sacks led the Bears in 2024, Montez Sweat will only be looking for more in 2025. With DeMarcus Walker now gone, the team will undoubtedly look to upgrade his running mate.

In the secondary, Jaylon Johnson has fully claimed the top cornerback spot for the foreseeable future. Still the Bears ranked 16th against the pass, allowing 217.9 yards per game. Chicago needs young players like Jaquan Brisker and Tyrique Stephenson to step up and stay on the field.

It certainly isn’t an easy path to success, but the issues on the Bears all well documented. Dennis Allen knows exactly what he needs to improve when practices begin.

Potential Bears additions to bolster defense

If Johnson is serious about the Chicago Bears adding playmakers, there are plenty available in free agency. Or, the Bears can swing a major trade for a player like Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby. With $80 million in cap space, Chicago will have plenty of options as they look to fix their defense.

Players like Josh Sweat, Chase Young or Charles Omenihu would be monstrous additions off the edge. All three know how to get to the passer and would take some of the pressure off Montez Sweat. In the middle, players such as Sheldon Rankins or BJ Hill could be of interest.

Alongside Brisker, the Bears also have Kevin Byard at safety. But going on 32-years-old, Chicago might begin thinking about his replacement. Players like Justin Reid, Justin Simmons or Jevon Holland can potentially fill the role. And if they want to sign a cornerback, the top of the class includes players such as Carlton Davis, Charvarius Ward and DJ Reed.

Ben Johnson, Dennis Allen and the entire Chicago Bears have plenty to think about when it comes to defense. But in the end, the Bears will be defined by their ability to disrupt the quarterback up front and in the secondary.

