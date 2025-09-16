Ben Johnson issues stern warning to Chicago Bears players

During week 2’s embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions, it was clear that the Chicago Bears were not ready to play. The team was undisciplined for another week, with multiple bad penalties. The defense flat-out gave up in the second half of the game. The majority of the Bears’ roster was not competitive during Sunday’s 52-21 loss.

During Monday’s press conference, head coach Ben Johnson seemed to issue a very stern warning to his players due to the lack of effort and execution.

Ben Johnson has given the Chicago Bears roster a very stern warning

According to Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears’ head coach called out his roster for “what they look like when the ball is not in their hands,” and mentioned that there were plays that they were not pleased with when going over the game film.

He went on to give what sounds, perhaps, like a warning to some of the vets: "What these guys look like when the ball's not in their hands is a big deal for us. There were some plays yesterday that we weren't quite as pleased with what that looked like on tape…" — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 15, 2025

Some Bears starters might lose their spot already

Hammond also revealed on X, another very telling quote Johnson had regarding the preparation for Week 3’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

… "so we're going to find out this week at practice who wants to practice hard and who wants to be a little bit more involved with the game plan here going into Sunday." — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 15, 2025

This is clearly a warning to the roster. It seems that some starters, possibly veterans, are already on thin ice. It looks like we might see some changes in the Bears’ depth chart going into Week 3.