Chicago Bears HC Ben Johnson had message for offense after beating Cowboys

Ben Johnson earned his first win as the head coach of the Chicago Bears on Sunday in a 31-14 blowout of the Dallas Cowboys in front of 58,389 fans at Soldier Field. Johnson did so by outflanking former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, the defensive coordinator of the Cowboys.

Following the game, Johnson told the media that he felt the Bears were committed to working on mistakes that had plagued them in the first two weeks. He praised the offense for working hard.

The Chicago Bears earned a big win

“Listen, the first two weeks have not gone the way we wanted to,” Johnson said. “It’s early. We’ve got to get the issues fixed. I thought the guys were committed to that here this week, and we had a good week of preparation, and they came out and they played inspired football today.

“Good things happen when you’re playing hard, you’re playing physical, and you’re playing for the guy next to you. I thought that’s what happened here today.”

The Bears offense played better. Second-year quarterback Caleb Williams had his best game in the league, throwing for 298 yards and four touchdowns. Rookie Luther Burden III had a breakout game, catching three passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Still, the offense had notable issues. Darnell Wright was penalized twice, once for a false start and another for illegal man downfield. The Bears were outpenalized on Sunday, being flagged six times for 41 yards to the Cowboys four penalties for 25 yards.

Chicago needs to improve their running game. The offense only gained 87 yards on 29 carries, 3.0 yards per rush.

Ben Johnson will go for it from anywhere

Johnson decided to play aggressively against Dallas, going for it on fourth-and-goal from the four-yard line in the third quarter. The Bears responded, with Williams finding a wide-open D.J. Moore for a touchdown to make it 31-14.

Johnson said he isn’t afraid to let the offense go for it from anywhere.

“I don’t know if I necessarily tell them when I am or when I’m not,” Johnson said. “But yet I don’t think they’re surprised at this point with how the preseason went and the first couple of games went that we’ll go for it anywhere on the field.”

