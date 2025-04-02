Ben Johnson outlines how new receivers fit Chicago Bears

As head coach Ben Johnson re-imagines the Chicago Bears offense, he is going to want quarterback Caleb Williams to have ample pass catchers to throw to. Atop of that list are wide receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.

Moore was acquired in the trade that landed Bryce Young with the Carolina Panthers. In his two years with the Bears, Moore has caught 194 passes for 2,330 yards and 14 touchdowns. He will continue to be Chicago’s top receiver for the foreseeable future. Odunze’s rookie season didn’t go completely to plan, as he had 54 receptions for 734 yards and three touchdowns. But in Johnson’s offense, with another year of Williams’ development, the Bears are confident Odunze will take a step forward as well.

Chicago didn’t stop there though when it comes to wide receiver help. The Bears signed both Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay to one-year contracts. When it comes to Zaccheaus, Johnson has admired how he played dating back to his Atlanta Falcons days, via Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

“I always admired those Atlanta receivers when Julio was there with how they raged off the football,” Johnson said. “They had the low pad level and they really had a vertical push about them that I didn’t feel many teams in the NFL mimic. He still plays that way.”

Olamide Zaccheaus eyeing major Chicago Bears role

Zaccheaus spent the 2024 campaign with the Washington Commanders, appearing in all 17 games and starting six. He caught a career-high 45 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns. As he comes to Chicago, Zaccheaus is looking to secure the WR3 role behind Moore and Odunze.

Based on how Johnson feels about him, he may have the upper leg in the race. Zaccheaus hasn’t even donned Bears across his chest yet and still Johnson thinks he’ll be a strong fit in Chicago’s offense.

“I’m encouraged to get him in the building because I think nothing helps shape our wide receiver room to where we strike just a little bit more fear in the DBs (than) with how we come off the football,” Johnson said.

Zaccheaus has appeared in 89 total games over his six-year NFL career. He has made 149 receptions for 1,998 yards and 13 touchdowns. Zaccheaus recorded at least 400 yards receiving and three touchdowns in three of his last four seasons. While never the top option, the receiver knew how to fill his role and gave the offense whatever they needed at the moment.

He’ll do the same for the Bears, giving Williams another strong option to throw to. And if ever Moore and/or Odunze are locked up, Zaccheaus could be the one to reap the benefits.

What about Devin Duvernay?

Duvernay has become more a special teams player at this stage of his career. He spent the 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, appearing in 13 games. However, he made just 11 catches for 79 scoreless yards.

Still, Johnson sees the potential of having Duvernay on the roster. The head coach is going to want playmakers across the offense. And Duvernay certainly has the speed to blow the top off opposing defenses.

“(Duvernay’s) got timed speed, might be a little faster. He’s a low-4.4, 4.3 guy,” Johnson said. He’s been up and down, more of a return guy throughout the course of his career. He was with (Bears passing game coordinator) Press Taylor last year in Jacksonville and we’re really encouraged with what we saw on tape.”

Even if Duvernay doesn’t become a dangerous receiving threat, he should still be a weapon for the Bears. He is a two-time Pro Bowl nominee and a one-time All-Pro member for his work on special teams. In 2024, he averaged 25.1 yards per kick return. Still, Johnson may have some tricks up his sleeve when it comes to Duvernay.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Bears continue to add to their receiver room. But Johnson has been pleased with the additions thus far and is actively contemplating how they fit in the offense.

