It’s been 6 months since Ben Johnson was announced the Bears head coach, does it still look positive?

The NFL season is fast approaching with preseason starting in August, the official season starting in September, NFL games in London in October and before you know it, the Superbowl will be back around again in February. The team that will want to be there in February and wants to emulate the 1986 side that last won the Super Bowl is the new generation of Bears fronted by new head coach Ben Johnson.

However, there are still some, not many admittedly, question marks as to whether he is the best man for the job in his first head coach role. It is a bold move by the Bears’ top order and one that Bears fans will be hoping pays off come the end of the season.

Shake up the offensive line

The Chicago Bears’ decision to hire Ben Johnson as their head coach marks a significant shift in the franchise’s approach, aiming to revitalize a team that has struggled offensively for years. It is something that has frustrated the Bears for too long, and after a poor season in the 2024 season, it was time for a change. That change being bring in Johnson to change the proceedings.

Johnson has proven himself in the offensive aspect of the game with the Detroit Lions and this landed him the job of the main man at the Bears. From 2022 to 2024, Detroit led the league in offensive points per game, averaging 28.2 points, and topped the charts in play-action usage and pre-snap motion. These numbers are positive for the Bears whose numbers last year were nowhere near Detroit’s. The Chicago Bears had 18.2 points per game in 2024, ranking them 28th out of the 32 teams.

His innovative play-calling and ability to adapt schemes to player strengths are what make him stand out from the rest and could be the ability that stood out to the Bears ,who wanted to make a drastic change in how they operated.

Caleb Williams’ Development with Ben Johnson

The future of the Bears is currently reliant on Caleb Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft, and could well be the key to a resurgence in the Bears. Williams’ rookie season showcased his potential, with over 3,500 passing yards and 20 touchdowns, but also highlighted areas for growth, including a league-high 68 sacks. It was a mixed season for him and he did express that the franchise’s struggles developing a QB and that “there hasn’t been a 4,000-yard passer [in Chicago]”

However, it is clear as day that Williams has an abundance of talent, but quite clearly he needs to be nurtured correctly, and Johnson is certainly the man to do so. Having

Only recently on a podcast did Lions receiver Amon-Rah St. Brown, call Johnson one of the best coaches he’s been around and

Getting the fans on side

As stated already, there have been the odd murmurings of discontent with this appointment but the majority of fans feel this is the right one and shows the progression of the franchise as they try to achieve something different. At just 39 years old he is the third youngest head coach in the NFL, yet Johnson has been working in the NFL since 2012 when he started out for the Miami Dolphins as their Offensive assistant following success at Boston College.

It is always a sign of how important a person is following their departure from a franchise. Many Lions fans feel angry about the departure, aiming displeasure at Johnson, but that can only mean how important he is and they wanted to keep hold of him. Johnson had earned his opportunity to become a head coach and more logical Lions fans saw this.

Bears fans have the chance to get behind a franchise reshuffle with the likes of former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is brought in for the defensive coordinator. The Bears have an opportunity in the coming years.

Still question marks?

Even though it was announced in January, Johnson has still got to battle the critics with many still questioning the decision. Back in January, the Bears General manager Ryan Poles stated,

“A proven leader with winning pedigree and a mind toward innovation, we are excited to welcome Ben and his family to Chicago as our head coach,”

He continued, “Throughout our search process, I was thoroughly impressed by Ben’s character, intelligence, leadership and ability to connect. A progressive offensive mind, Ben’s plan for all three phases of our team, which is centered on creating a winning and competitive environment, became evidently clear. Meeting with Ben and gaining an understanding of his process and vision, the more confident we became that Ben is the right leader for our team and that he and I will be great partners in building our team and shaping our franchise for long-term success.”

With pre-season fast approaching and only positive news coming out of the franchise, the Bears seem in a positive space in the off-season and will be hoping to take that into the 2025 season and beyond with Johnson firmly at the helm.

Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III made curious decision amid soft tissue injury Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE