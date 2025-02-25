When new head coach Ben Johnson tries to implement his offense with the Chicago Bears, building a strong offensive line in front of Caleb Williams will be paramount for success. As Johnson and company begin to envision what that might look like, the head coach has a clear picture in mind.

Chicago allowed Caleb Williams to be sacked a league-high 68 times as a rookie. He’ll need to stay upright in the pocket if Johnson wants to see any fireworks on offense. But to do so, Johnson admits that the offensive line must play a physical brand of football.

The head coach is hoping that mentality permeates throughout the entire team. He’s spoken to Dennis Allen about the exact type of identity he wants this Bears team to have. But offensively, Johnson knows that starts in the trenches, via the head coach’s Tuesday press conference.

“We want a physical group, and that’s not just the offensive line that’s the entire team. DA and I have talked about what that will look like on defense. It’s going to look that way on offense. Starts in the trenches up front. We talk about finishing in a dominating position. The best football players they finish around the ball.”

“So that’s what you’re going to see from our unit. We’ve got to find those five best guys, but we also have to get a good bullpen ready if you will, ready to go in on a moment’s notice.”

Coach Johnson is meeting with the media https://t.co/xVD9LjlHqu — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 25, 2025

Biggest areas of concern on Chicago Bears offensive line

The Chicago Bears have found their right tackle in former first-rounder Darnell Wright. Across from him is currently Braxton Jones. However, there is expected to be competition at left tackle following Jones’ season-ending injury in 2024.

Still, Chicago’s biggest concern area is the interior of their offensive line. All three of Matt Pryor, Coleman Shelton and Teven Jenkins are set to be free agents. While Jenkins shined at times, his current price tag seems a bit too high for the Bears. Especially with how injured he was during his tenure

As for the other two, both showed flashes at times but neither did much to earn the long-time left guard and center positions in Chicago. Pryor showed flashes in pass protection, earning a 78.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. Coleman’s grades were more mediocre across the board. Point is, while they may suffice as backup options, it would be a shock to see any of Jenkins, Pryor or Shelton enter the year as starters for the Bears.

How Bears can beef up offensive line

Simply throwing money at the issue may not be enough to fix it. Ben Johnson emphasized the need to have numerous capable offensive lineman. But with almost $80 million to spend in free agency and an ‘aggressive’ mindset from General Manager Ryan Poles, the Bears seem likely to at least be tied to many of the top offensive linemen available.

Current Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith has been connected to the Bears throughout the offseason. He’ll likely command the biggest deal out of any free agent guard, but for good reason. The 2024 season saw Smith earn the first Pro Bowl nomination of his career. Furthermore, he earned a 78.8 grade from PFF, ranking 14/135 guards. Until Smith signs a contract, he’ll be the free agent Chicago Bears fans will be clamoring for the most.

If Chicago can’t acquire Smith though, there are still plenty of valuable options. Kevin Zeitler just played under Johnson’s system with the Detroit Lions. Mekhi Becton just won a Super Bowl with the Eagles while Brandon Scherff is a five-time Pro Bowl.

Looking at center, Drew Dalman of the Atlanta Falcons fits what the Bears are looking for. Only 26-years-old, Dalman is still hitting his prime in the NFL. And still, he already has 40 starts in the NFL and is coming off a year in which he graded fourth/64 guards with a 78.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Due to his age and skills though, Chicago won’t be the only team making a run at Dalman.

If they miss out, players such as Ryan Kelly, Austin Corbett and Daniel Brunskill. The Bears have been in need of a center going on a few years now. Adding a premier one in free agency could set the interior of the offense line up for continued success.

Of course, the Bears could also use their No. 10 overall pick on a lineman. But if they choose the free agent route, there are plenty of options available.

Ben Johnson gives ultimate endorsement to new Chicago Bears OC Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE