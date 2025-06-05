Ben Johnson has surprise list of most impressive Chicago Bears offseason players

When fans think about the most impressive player on the Chicago Bears, they might think of DJ Moore or Jaylon Johnson. Quarterback Caleb Williams is hoping to enter the conversation by the end of 2025. But head coach Ben Johnson has a much different list in mind.

There are no pads during OTAs and minicamp. There are no defenders trying to bring you down. But still, the early offseason gives players an opportunity to show what they bring to the table. And with Johnson introducing a brand new scheme, it’s crucial for each player to prove that they can adapt.

Once training camp rolls around, Johnson will get a full taste of what his 2025 Bears roster has to offer. But as minicamp comes to a close, the head coach says he was most impressed by defensive end Dominique Robinson, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, tight end Joel Wilson and running back Kyle Monangai, via the team’s Thursday press conference on X, formerly Twitter.

#Bears coach Ben Johnson mentioned DE Dom Robinson & LB Ruben Hyppolite on defense and TE Joel Wilson & RB Kyle Monangai on offense as players who impressed throughout spring action. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) June 5, 2025

Coach Johnson is stepping up to the mic https://t.co/nz3ZSqx256 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 5, 2025

Chicago Bears offensive standouts

Johnson was hired predominantly due to his work as offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions. He is expected to help quarterback Caleb Williams find his No. 1 pick ceiling. Based on his past efforts, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him find some diamonds in the rough along the way.

It’s going to be difficult for Wilson to make the final roster. The Bears used their No. 10 overall pick on Colston Loveland and have fellow tight end Cole Kmet fully entrenched in their offense. Chicago even signed Durham Smythe to a one-year deal during the offseason. Still, Wilson is making a name for himself with some flashy plays throughout the offseason.

“You saw him today with the big catch,” Johnson said. “He’s had one or two of those every OTA.”

The Bears selected Monangai in the seventh-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While his seventh-round status may speak otherwise, Monangai will have a fair opportunity to not only make the final roster, but make a rookie impact. If he continues to shine in the pass game, which he did during minicamp, it’s easy to see a path for the rookie running back to earn early reps.

“Kyle Monangai has really stepped up,” Johnson said. “I appreciate the attention to detail and the pride he takes and how quickly he’s picking things up.”

Defensive players who caught Ben Johnson’s eye

When he was hired as head coach, Johnson made sure his coaching staff had plenty of veterans to help ease his ascension up the ladder. One of those names was Dennis Allen, Chicago’s new defensive coordinator. He’ll be tasked with helping the Bears completely reverse their leaky run defense and continue strengthening their burgeoning pass defense.

Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo will be the team’s starting edge rushers. Players like Austin Booker, Daniel Hardy and perhaps even Shemar Turner will be looking for opportunities on the edge. However, Robinson could be first in line after Sweat and Odeyingbo based on his offseason work. If not, Johnson at least expects Robinson to make a difference on special teams.

“Even without the pads on, he’s done a great job of consistently speed rush up the field or countering back inside,” Johnson said. “He has done a really nice job there and of course he’s got some special teams value that he takes a lot of pride in as well.”

The Bears shocked the NFL world when they selected linebacker Ruben Hyppolite in the fourth-round. However, his speed is undeniable from the linebacker position. While he still needs a bit more seasoning, Johnson thinks Hyppolite is making a strong leap into the NFL.

“The player we saw the most improvement from from when he stepped in to now was Ruben Hyppolite,” Johnson said. “He’s done a nice job learning. He’s swimming a little bit, but he’s taking it seriously and coach Richard Smith has done a fantastic job with him over the last few weeks.”

There’s a long way to go until Week 1. But Wilson, Monangai, Robinson and Hyppolite have all at least gotten off on the right foot in terms of impressing Johnson.

