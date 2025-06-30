The best Chicago Bulls players of the last decade

Chicago’s basketball legacy needs no introduction: winning six NBA finals and the reign of the greatest player in NBA history, Michael Jordan. But in recent years, the franchise has leaned on new and famous talent. In this guest post, basketball analyst Evelyn Balyton spotlights ten top Chicago Bulls players of the last decade.

Each name below represents a player who made history and left a notable impact on the Bulls’ franchise history.

9 Best Chicago Bulls players

If you think only Jordan’s (Chicago Bulls players of all time) impact or six NBA championships define Chicago’s greatness, think again. These ten players have carved quite a legacy in NBA history and the hearts of Chicago Bulls fans, earning them spots among the Bulls’ all-time greats and a place in the organization’s (NBA) top 25 debates.

Zach LaVine

LaVine became the face of the new-look Bulls. After arriving in 2017 (as part of the Jimmy Butler trade), he blossomed into a two-time NBA All-Star thanks to his ability to create offense. He signed a five-year, $215M max contract extension in 2022, reflecting his importance.

In eight straight seasons with the Bulls, he has averaged 24.2 points per game. “He’s a hard worker,” says former coach Tom Thibodeau. LaVine’s speed and acrobatics made him one of the Bulls’ premier scorers and a contender for player of the year award conversations during his time with the team.

Coby White

This former first-round pick grew into a reliable guard for the Bulls. White averaged a career-high 20.4 points in 2024-25. Standing 6’5″, he blends a slashing attack with solid shooting and has provided key bench scoring. After back-to-back Eastern Conference Player nods, Bulls coach Billy Donovan summed White up perfectly: “He’s been great and pushed himself to be really consistent… I’m happy for him.”

During his fifth year in Chicago, Coby was often the team’s second or third scoring option. His contributions earned praise from coaches and helped stabilize the backcourt. This sparked whispers of potentially becoming the sixth man of the year.

Nikola Vučević

The veteran center (acquired in 2021) immediately became a double-double machine. Vučević averaged 18.5 points per game and 10.1 rebounds in 2024-25, ranking 10th in the NBA in terms of rebounds that season.

As an all-star, he has consistently been Chicago’s top post scorer and rebounder. His high-percentage shooting and playmaking from the high post gave the Bulls a new inside-out presence. He’s on track to become an all-time leader in Bulls scoring in the coming seasons.

Jimmy Butler

Though he’s not on the team anymore, Jimmy Butler absolutely belongs on this list for his outstanding Bulls tenure (2011-2017). You can’t talk about the mid-2010s Bulls without Butler. He was the two-way star who got Chicago back to the playoffs in 2015-16 for the first time since the NBA most valuable player (Jordan) era.

Jimmy famously averaged about 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game in his Bulls’ prime, and he was a key defender twice recognized on the all-defensive team. Even after the 2017 trade (which brought Zach LaVine to Chicago), his performance in big moments made history in the Windy City.

Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen was Chicago’s #7 overall pick in 2017, and he immediately gave Bulls fans hope for the future. A 6′10″ Finnish forward, Bulls fans loved his energy and saw him as a key building block. In his rookie season (2017-18), the team’s nickname was the “Lauri to Laser” era, as he was among the top three players who scored that season. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game over 68 games that season. A big “ooh” of regret for Bulls fans is how Markkanen became an All-Star later in Utah – proof that the team had found a gem.

DeMar DeRozan

The Bulls had plans to make a run with the acquisition of DeMar DeRozan, bringing some excitement to the franchise. DeRozan played three seasons in Chicago, becoming an All-Star twice and hit some game-winning shots.

He averaged 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in his career with the Bulls.

Derrick Rose

Even though Derrick Rose’s MVP award was back in 2011, he deserves a spot on this list for his late-career Bulls comeback. The 2011 NBA MVP returned to Chicago in 2013 after a year of injury and put a smile on the faces of fans.

In his last season (2015/16), Rose averaged 16.4 points and 4.7 assists, reminding everyone of his exceptional talent. You could say his story at Chicago was complete: MVP at the beginning, hometown hero at the end.

Joakim Noah

Drafted ninth overall in 2007, Joakim Noah spent nine seasons anchoring the Bulls, transforming Chicago’s defense into one of the league’s toughest. He led the franchise to seven playoff berths, including a trip to the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals, and brought that same intensity every night.

Even better, Joakim won the 2014 Defensive Player of the Year and appeared twice on the all-NBA first team. In his final season (2015-16) with the Bulls, he averaged 4.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over 29 games. Noah’s hustle plays as a defender, pinpoint outlet passes, and fierce rebounding embodied the blue-collar spirit of the Chicago Bulls basketball.

Conclusion

Look at that! In the words of Pele, the Brazilian football legend, “Success is no accident. It’s hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing.”

These players in Chicago Bulls history have electrified the court with their exceptional skills and personalities over the last decade. Some made it into the all-defensive second team and scored several Hall of Fame achievements. Their mix of scoring ability, defensive versatility, and homegrown potential places them among all-time greats.

The article was provided by Evelyn Balyton

