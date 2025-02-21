The Chicago Bears have decided to move on from tight end Gerald Everett. His lone season with the team saw him catch eight passes for 36 scoreless yards.

Cole Kmet is still the leader of the tight end room in Chicago. He caught 47 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns. With Ben Johnson taking over, Kmet will be expected to take on an even larger role. Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions caught 146 1,615 yards and 17 touchdowns with Johnson as his offensive coordinator.

Still, the Bears hope to get some production behind him. Beyond Everett, Chicago had veteran Mercedes Lewis on their roster in 2024. But despite playing in all 17 games, he caught just one pass for two yards.

Releasing Everett frees up some cap space for the Bears as they build out their 2025 roster. They’re sure to check out who is available in free agency now. While the tight end class isn’t too deep, there are a few options that could pique Johnson’s interest.

Zach Ertz has one final run with Chicago Bears

Zach Ertz signing with the Bears is contingent on him not retiring. He just finished his 12th season in the NFL. However, he proved to be a key ingredient of both the Washington Commanders and rookie Jayden Daniels’ success.

Starting all 17 games, Ertz caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns. There didn’t seem to be any wear and tear as Ertz looked like the tight end of old. Having him as a safety blanket allowed Daniels to feel more comfortable in the pocket.

That’s exactly what Caleb Williams needs. He already has one option in Kmet. But adding Ertz would allow Chicago to run more 12 personnel. With DJ Moore and Rome Odunze on the outside, and Ertz and Kmet in the middle, the Bears would be hard to stop across the field.

But it all depends on what Ertz wants to do. Maybe his breakout season has reinvigorated him. The Commanders would surely like to hang onto him if possible. But if the Bears are truly trying to upgrade at TE, Ertz is one of the better options available.

Mike Gesicki catches on with the Bears

Mike Gesicki spent the 2024 season with the Cincinnati Bengals, catching passes from Joe Burrow. While he was never the first option, Gesicki still found a way to crave out a niche on the offense.

Over all 17 games, the tight end caught 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns. Over his entire seven-year NFL career, Gesicki has made 325 grabs for 3,526 yards and 22 touchdowns.

In Cincinnati, Gesicki’s biggest task was being a safety blanket for Burrow and active in the red zone. He would serve a similar role in Chicago. Gesicki understands that he won’t be higher than fourth on the pecking order. But when his number is called, he is always ready to perform.

He may not be the sexiest addition, but this year’s tight end free agency class doesn’t have many headliners. Gesicki has put up consistent numbers and has room to carve out a role in Chicago.

Tyler Conklin goes all-in with Chicago Bears

Like Ertz, Tyler Conklin is likely considered one of the top tight ends in this year’s class. His 2024 campaign with the New York Jets saw him catch 51 passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns. While his receptions and yardage was down, Conklin set a new career high in receiving touchdowns.

Chicago will take all the red zone help they could get. But overall, the Bears could use Conklin for his consistency. He has four straight seasons of at least 50 receptions and 400 yards. Having a dependable option on crucial downs will be key for Chicago to put together a consistent offense.

Based on the state of the tight end free agency class, Conklin may be viewed as a starter by some teams. Chicago will need to sell him on the idea of playing Robin to Kmet’s Batman. But a clear role in an offense run by Ben Johnson might be convincing enough.

Ultimately, the Bears are looking for playmakers and consistency from their tight end room. Conklin proved over the past four years he can be just that.

