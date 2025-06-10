BET receiving backlash for decision on Chicago Sky star Angel Reese

Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese is racking up the trophy case in the early stages of her professional basketball career. In 2024, Reese made the WNBA All-Rookie Team, had an All-Star appearance, and was the league’s rebounding leader.

Reese won a championship in the Unrivaled league as a member of Rose BC earlier this year, earning the Unrivaled’s Defensive Player of the Year award for her efforts on the campaign.

Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese received an award on Tuesday

On Tuesday, BET announced Reese earned the television channel’s Sportswoman of the Year.

The award recognizes the best and most successful female athlete from the previous year. Reese won the award for 2023 and 2024. Tennis star Serena Williams has won the award the most with 16 wins.

BET clearly wanted to give Reese her flowers for being a vocal proponent of the WNBA and women’s rights, while she has a unique talent at recording rebounds both on defense, offense, and from her own misses on layups.

Reese has struggled on offense to begin the season. She’s making just 31.1% of her layups. She enters the Sky’s matchup on Tuesday against the New York Liberty averaging 9.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists. and 1.6 steals per contest.

BET received backlash for giving the award to Reese

Fans on social media were confused about how Reese won the award because of issues with her sportsmanship and overall play in the WNBA. BET received backlash online for giving the award to Reese.

“Sportswoman and sportsmanship,” asked a fan. “She would be last in sportsmanship. Great effort, resilience incredible. Atrocious sportsmanship. This award is not for her. She could when the opposite of it.”

“I swear I thought this is a parody account coz there’s just no way,” suggested a poster.

“This is so disrespectful to all woman athletes that are actually talented. She is one of the worst athletes in the world,” posted another.

“A’ja or Phee not playing? People wonder why nobody watch the BET awards,” wrote a fan who believes A’ja Wilson, the best player in the WNBA, deserved the award before Reese.

“Who else was nominated? No hats but players like AjA and Collier exist,” posted another.

“Did Gabrielle Thomas not win 3 Olympic Gold Medals this past year? Did Coco Gauff not just win the French Open title? Did Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone not just defend her Olympic 400 m hurdles gold and set a world record in doing so?,” wrote a fan.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Sky F Angel Reese’s new awful layup % proves why she must shoot more 3s Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE