Bettors heavily favoring Chicago Bears in Week 1 Vikings clash, but there’s a catch

While training camp hasn’t even started yet, fans have already begun thinking of the Chicago Bears’ Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. As has Vegas, with most sportsbooks listing the Bears as -1.5 favorites.

Chicago may get a bit of a boost being the home team, but the game will truly be a toss up between both squads. The Bears are breaking in head coach Ben Johnson while the Vikings will debut quarterback JJ McCarthy. Despite there being so many unknowns about the matchup, whoever wins will be staking their claim as a true NFC North contender.

In the early betting market on BetMGM, the vast majority of the money is on the Bears’ spread. However, when it comes to the moneyline, the Vikings come out on top, via Fox Sports.

“According to the sportsbook, in the very early Monday Night Football betting action, 78% of money is on Chicago -1.5. When it comes to the moneyline, 62% of the money is on Vikings -105.”

Why Chicago Bears deemed favorites

If the Vikings were the home team, they likely would’ve been the favorites just based on the spread. Still, the Bears are entering the 2025 season with plenty of hype on their shoulders.

It also starts with Johnson, who is expected to bring a new explosive offensive to the Windy City. He’ll have three new offensive linemen to work with in Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson and Drew Dalman. Furthermore, rookies Luther Burden and Colston Loveland only give him even more firepower to work with.

Chicago’s defense already has strong pieces in place such as Montez Sweat and Jaylon Johnson. But now defensive linemen Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo have entered the fold. Under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Johnson is at least expecting the entire unit to take a step forward.

But it’ll all come down to quarterback Caleb Williams. If he is able to find his No. 1 pick ceiling, the Bears will be successful. Week 1 will be the first opportunity for Williams to prove all of Chicago’s offseason additions were worth it.

Vikings scouting report

All eyes will be on McCarthy when the Vikings take the field. Minnesota allowed Sam Darnold to walk in free agency, fully anointing the former No. 10 pick as their QB1. The jury will fully be out come Week 1, but the Bears are going in a bit blind without McCarthy having NFL tape to watch.

Still, they’re fully aware of what Minnesota brings on offense. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the league. His battle with cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be one of the biggest storylines for the game. Furthermore, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones and TJ Hockenson will all need to be accounted for.

With Brian Flores leading Minnesota’s defensive front, Williams is in for a difficult 2025 debut. The Vikings scuffled a bit, finishing 16th in total defense in 2024, allowing 335.4 yards per game. But with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave now in the fold, the defense will only get scarier.

It’s sure to be a high octane matchup, and the rest of the NFC North will definitely be on notice. Johnson and Williams would make a lasting impression should they earn a victory on Monday Night Football.

