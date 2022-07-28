The Chicago Bears are rebuilding this year

The Chicago Bears are beginning training camp with a lot of uncertainty. All over the roster, new faces were being added to the roster as aging elite talent went to better teams. On defense, the Bears lost Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack. Allen Robinson’s departure to the Los Angeles Rams put a hole in the wide receiver room.

Years of mismanagement by the former Bears general manager Ryan Pace regime crushed the offensive line. There are a lot of obstacles for the Bears to overcome this year. Eric Edholm, lead draft writer at the NFL, wrote about the biggest challenge for each team this season. Here’s what he wrote about the Bears:

Biggest challenge: Putting together a proper support system for Justin Fields. Fields was hot and cold as a rookie under Matt Nagy, and now he has a new head coach (Matt Eberflus) and play-caller (Luke Getsy), both of whom are in those positions for the first time in the NFL. There are issues to sort out on the offensive line and at receiver, where there might not be a clear-cut go-to option. All that, with Fields trying to soak up a new scheme, could lead to some slow going early on for the Bears’ offense unless the run game is stout.

Justin Fields has got a little more help from the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have made some roster moves recently to improve the life of Justin Fields this season. The N’Keal Harry trade should bank Fields a usable wide receiver who has potential upside. Signing Riley Rieff and Michael Schofield adds depth and experience to the offensive line. That should improve the offensive line a little bit from what it was during OTAs.

Rookie Velus Jones Jr. stood out on his first day of camp by using his speed. His presence should keep defenses on their toes as Fields pairs up with wide receiver Darnell Mooney in their second year together. So some support has been given to the Sophmore quarterback.

However, the Chicago Bears don’t have elite players to help Fields. Fields will need to show he can elevate this group before the Bears make big moves for 2023. The biggest challenge I see for the Bears is how they’ll manage to play in a difficult system on offense while having a patchwork offense and a running back in David Montgomery that is too slow for the outside zone.

