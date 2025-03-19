Chicago Bears 3 ‘biggest losses’ during free agency

The Chicago Bears became a much better team in March. New head coach Ben Johnson can ask second-year quarterback Caleb Williams to step up into a pocket behind a veteran interior offensive line of Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney, and Drew Dalman.

The Bears beefed up their defensive line with DT Grady Jarrett and DE Oday Odeyingbo. While the additions shouldn’t stop Chicago from adding young talent in the trenches during April’s draft, the team made sure to address their biggest needs from last season.

The Bears lost several key players from the 2024 season. ESPN recently released their rankings on the top three players from the 5-12 squad that didn’t make a return to Chicago for the upcoming season.

Biggest three losses for the Chicago Bears

1. Keenan Allen

Allen is going to go down as an expensive one-year rental for Chicago unless general manager Ryan Poles pulls off a miracle to bring the veteran wide receiver back. The Bears traded a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for Allen.

Allen’s base salary in 2024 was $18.1 million. He started and appeared in 15 games for the Bears, recording 70 receptions for 744 yards and six touchdowns.

At 32, he can still be a productive wide receiver in the league, but Chicago doesn’t need to overpay him with WR1 D.J. Moore and WR2 Rome Odunze on the roster.

After all, the Bears signed Olamide Zaccheaus last week to compete for the slot position.

