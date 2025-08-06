3 biggest takeaways from Chicago Bears’ first depth chart reveal

The Chicago Bears’ first unofficial depth chart should be taken with a grain of salt. Chicago hasn’t even played their first preseason game yet and head coach Ben Johnson is still refining the roster.

Still, the Bears’ opening depth chart at least shows where Johnson’s head is at. Furthermore, it’s a starting off point for any player looking to retain their starting role or anybody in danger of being cut. While there are sure to be plenty of changes throughout camp, the Bears at least know where they stand heading into Week 1 of the preseason.

Johnson warned his players not to look too deeply into their initial depth chart. However, there are still numerous eye-opening inclusions that must be addressed.

Honorable Mention: Tyson Bagent holds early QB2 lead

Youngster Tyson Bagent and veteran Case Keenum are battling for the opportunity to backup Caleb Williams. While Bagent came to the Bears prior to Johnson’s arrival, he has already made a strong impression on the head coach.

Ultimately, if everything goes to plan, whoever is Williams’ direct backup would only need to come in on kneel down situations. However, Bagent being in the driver’s seat for the role is telling of both players work during training camp.

Braxton Jones retains starting left tackle

Throughout training camp, arguably the biggest battle brewing is at left tackle. All three of Braxton Jones, Ozzy Trapilo and Kiran Amegadjie are battling for the right to block Williams’ blindside. Interestingly, Amegadjie is listed as Darnell Wright’s backup at right tackle. For now, Jones holds the edge over Trapilo.

He has looked strong when on the field during his time in Chicago, starting 40 games over his three years with the team. In 2024, Jones’ 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 21/140 tackles. However, he appeared in just 12 games after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. That came after just 11 appearances in 2023 due to injury. Jones may have the starting job now, but his first order of business is simply proving he can remain on the gridiron.

A second-round pick by the Bears in 2025, Johnson likes what he sees from Trapilo. He was a standout right tackle at Boston College, earning First-team All-ACC honors in 2024. However, now he is being tasked with moving over to the left side. How he responds to live action during the preseason will determine Trapilo’s rookie playing time.

It’s still early in camp and Jones is still ramping up from his injury layoff. But as it stands, the veteran holds the upper hand at left tackle.

Rookie treatment

Trapilo wasn’t the only rookie to earn backup duties on the first depth chart. As Johnson builds the foundation of his roster, he is relying on his veterans to start before easing his rookies into larger roles.

Luther Burden was the Bears’ first of three second-round picks. However, he missed time during the offseason program with a soft tissue injury. As it stands, he sits behind veteran Olamide Zaccheaus for the third wide receiver job. Zaccheaus will certainly have a role throughout the year, but it’d be shocking to see Burden not rise up the depth chart as he gets more acclimated to the NFL.

Seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai has been drawing plenty of buzz throughout the offseason despite his draft status. Still, he is listed as the fifth-string running back. It was inevitable D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson would be ahead of him. Perhaps Johnson is trying to send Monangai a message by listing him behind players such as Ian Wheeler and Travis Homer.

At linebacker, the Bears took a big gamble on Ruben Hyppolite in the fourth-round. He has a rare brand of speed and athleticism you don’t often see from the position. Still, he is listed behind Noah Sewell and Amen Ogbongbemiga, meaning Johnson still wants to see the rookie prove himself.

Chicago Bears indecisiveness

Johnson noted that he wouldn’t use the classic ‘or’ designation on his depth chart. However, at both tight end and defensive tackle, the head coach was a bit indecisive in his listing.

While the other rookies were relegated to backup roles, Colston Loveland was listed as a second starter at tight end. Rather than being behind Cole Kmet, who is also listed as starter, Johnson gave him his own role. The Bears will run plenty of 12 personnel, meaning both tight ends will share the field. But having two tight end starters instead of a third wide receiver is a peculiar decision.

As is listing five starting defensive tackles. The initial depth chart’s defense featured 12 players, meaning one will have to be relegated to a backup role. But Johnson isn’t ready to cross that bridge just yet, leaving things open to competition.

Montez Sweat, Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter and Dayo Odeyingbo are all locked into starting roles. That leaves veteran Andrew Billings as the odd man out. But with the Bears’ run defense falling off a cliff after Billings’ season-ending injury, perhaps Johnson wants to give him an opportunity to earn a prominent role once more.

Ultimately though, Johnson will need to make some depth chart cuts as the roster fully comes together.

