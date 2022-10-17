Bill Belichick has won a lot of games

A winning record is on the line for the New England Patriots in Week 7. The Patriots will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football with a lot on the line. The Patriots struggled in their first few games, but rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe seems to have breathed new life into the team that has won two straight games. Bill Belichick will have tunnel vision about winning that game for the 2022 Patriots team. However, another prestigious record will be on the line for the head coach.

According to the NFL, Belichick is now tied with Bears legend George Halas for the second most all-time wins by an NFL head coach.

With the Patriots’ dominant 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Belichick tied legendary Bears coach George Halas for second on the all-time wins list (regular and postseason). Belichick and Halas are tied at 324. Only Don Shula remains in front of Belichick with 347 wins.

Bill Belichick reached that number after 483 games of coaching. Halas coached in 506 games. This storyline will be one to follow during the Monday night game as Belichick can pass record against Halas’ former team. According to Draft Kings, the Bears will head to Foxborough as +7.5 underdogs to the Patriots. The Bears have lost three straight and seem to be in shambles on offense. The Patriots have won two games in a row in a dominating fashion. Belichick will likely take the record against the Bears.

As for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, he has a while before he catches Belichick. Eberflus can reach a tie for the 379th most-winningest all-time coach with a win over the Patriots. That would put him in company with Lou Holtz and Bobby Petrino.

