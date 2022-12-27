Justin Fields gets praise from Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Even in defeat, Justin Fields impressed the opposing quarterback from Saturday’s matchup.

Chicago hung around last Saturday when they faced off against the #1 seed in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills, even taking a 10-6 lead into halftime. The Bears were then overwhelmed and dominated in the second half, losing 35-13 and falling to 3-12 this season. That didn’t stop the Bills’ star Quarterback Josh Allen from praising Justin Fields.

Appearing on Kyle Brandt’s weekly show Kyle Brandt’s Basement, Allen talked about their win over the Bears and mentioned he’s rooting for Fields’ current and future success.

"Justin Fields is a special talent. He really is. He can spin the rock. The organization and teammates love him. He works hard. He doesn't complain. I'm pulling for him. I'm a big fan of his."

While the team has struggled to win games in a rebuilding year, Fields has impressed not only Bears fans but his fellow peers around the league with his stellar play, including breaking rushing records in a single game and season.

With Head Coach Matt Eberflus already declaring that Fields will continue to start through the rest of the season, it gives Fields two more games to develop and to take his momentum into the 2023 season, where all Bears fans hope that more talent will surround him.

