Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan saga with New York Knicks might not be over: Report

The Chicago Bulls denied the New York Knicks’ initial request to speak with Billy Donovan about their coaching vacancy, but that doesn’t mean owner James Dolan is ready to give up on the legendary basketball coach.

The Knicks are scrambling to replace former Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau, who led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals this year, but lost to the Indiana Pacers in the six-game series.

The New York Knicks could circle back to Billy Donovan

Per K.C. Johnson of CHSN, the Knicks are believed to want to “circle back” on candidates who were no-goes on the first ask, and Donovan could be one of the names New York asks to speak with again.

“There are some whispers (Thursday), though, that the Knicks may circle back on some of these candidates they’ve been rejected from,” Johnson said. “They don’t really believe that it’s a firm no. There might be some wiggle room. I don’t yet know if that will involve Billy Donovan, but it could. This is a fluid story. We’ll see where it goes.”

"There are some whispers out there in the league tonight that the Knicks could circle back."@KCJHoop joins @camronsmith and @DavidHaugh on The Chicago Lead with the latest on the Bulls denying the Knicks' request to interview Billy Donovan. pic.twitter.com/TOl0NZfNei — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) June 12, 2025

Johnson said the Bulls denied permission initially because they were “in love” with how Donovan is coaching the perennial-play-in Bulls. Johnson was asked if Donovan would entertain the Knicks if Chicago allowed New York to interview.

Donovan has ties to the Knicks

Johnson said that he values is relationship with the Bulls’ roster and front office, but does have strong ties with the Knicks, a team he played for in 1987-88.

“Long Island native, his (Donovan) only 44 games of NBA (playing) experience with the New York Knicks,” Johnson said. “Maurice Cheeks, his best friend in the league, is on the Knicks staff. He coached Jalen Brunson and has a good working relationship with the face of the franchise from a U18 USA Basketball Tournament a few years ago.

“So it does make a lot of sense for the Knicks to go,’ Are you sure that’s a no?’ if they want to go that direction. I’m not reporting that. I’m just saying if they want to go that direction, it makes a lot of sense for them to circle back and say, ‘Is that a her no or soft no?'”

The Chicago Bulls are expected to retain Donovan

Johnson said it was a “fluid story,” but posted on X Friday morning that he does not believe Donovan will leave Chicago this offseason.

“Reported this last night because at the time there sounded like there could be fluidity to story, even as Knicks, like multiple outlets and we reported, are now focusing on unemployed candidates,” Johnson wrote. “But Donovan isn’t going anywhere. He’s in Chicago to stay.”

Chicago should see what the Knicks want for Donovan, who has a 195-205 record with the Bulls. The two-time NBA Coach of the Year could be swapped for draft capital that would help the Bulls climb out of mediocrity faster.

