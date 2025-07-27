Chicago Bulls make polarizing decision on Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls finalized their decision on Billy Donovan’s future with the team. The choice won’t make a large segment of the fan base happy this offseason.

Reports surfaced that the Bulls were looking to extend Donovan amid the New York Knicks wanting to talk to him about their head coaching gig, and Chicago’s ownership extending the contract of Artūras Karnišovas, executive vice president of basketball operations.

The Chicago Bulls extended the contract of Billy Donovan

Per Chams Charania of ESPN, the Bulls signed Donovan to a multi-year contract extension.

“Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has signed a multiyear contract extension with the franchise, sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted on X. “Donovan is viewed as a leader within the Bulls organization, and will enter his sixth season in Chicago in 2025-26 with 800 NBA games coached over his career.

“The Bulls and Billy Donovan started negotiations at the end of last season and continued conversations through this week amid offseason planning, a brief pursuit of Donovan by the New York Knicks, and the draft, free agency and summer league.”

The Bulls and Billy Donovan started negotiations at the end of last season and continued conversations through this week amid offseason planning, a brief pursuit of Donovan by the New York Knicks, and the draft, free agency and summer league. https://t.co/hXAF7IWhgq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2025

Donovan’s extension is puzzling. He left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Bulls in 2020, not wanting to go through a rebuild in Oklahoma City. The Thunder won the NBA Finals in June.

Donovan has recorded a 195-205 record in five seasons in Chicago. The Bulls made the playoffs once during that time, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Chicago owner Jerry Reinsdorf has publicly backed the Hall of Fame coach. But this decision won’t be popular with the fan base.

The Bulls are set to let Donovan oversee a rebuild after failing with the last core, and there is no promise that Chicago’s future looks bright in the immediate or distant future.

