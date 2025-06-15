Chicago Bulls make surprise decision on Billy Donovan amid Knicks’ request: Report

The Chicago Bulls are making a decisive decision on head coach Billy Donovan this offseason. Donovan is set to enter his sixth season as the head coach of the Bulls.

The New York Knicks recently requested permission to speak with the two-time national champion head coach at Florida, but the Bulls denied the request. K.C. Johnson of CHSN suggested the Knicks would possibly circle around to see if the Bulls would be willing to part with Donovan, coming off a 39-43 campaign with Chicago that ended in a blowout loss at home to the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament.

Johnson argued Donovan wasn’t expected to leave the Bulls, as the organization was “in love” with what he’s done during his time in Chicago.

The Chicago Bulls are making a decision on Billy Donovan

Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bulls are seeking to extend the contract of Donovan this summer.

“The Bulls are in the process of extending coach Billy Donovan’s contract, league sources tell @TheSteinLine. Donovan, of course, was one of five coaches under contract that the Knicks sought permission to speak to,” Stein posted on X.

The Bulls are in the process of extending coach Billy Donovan's contract, league sources tell @TheSteinLine. Donovan, of course, was one of five coaches under contract that the Knicks sought permission to speak to. More NBA from me: https://t.co/zUF9RvJwNI 📷: @CHGO_Bulls pic.twitter.com/FLQoDx6k33 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 15, 2025

Donovan, 60, has a 195-205 record with the Bulls. The two-time NBA Coach of the Year has a 438-362 career record as a head coach in the NBA, including five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

