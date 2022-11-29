Billy Donovan did sign a multiyear contract extension with the Chicago Bulls,

The Chicago Bulls and head coach Billy Donovan agreed to a contract extension before the start of the 2022-23 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.



Donovan, who already had two years left on his four-year deal, will now remain under contract with Chicago for a few years more.

The Bulls confirm that Billy Donovan signed a contract extension before the season, which @ShamsCharania had 1st.



Local reporting from all corners of the beat has been very consistent that the partnership between Donovan and management remains as strong as when it began. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 29, 2022

Donovan joined the Bulls in September of 2020 following five seasons as the head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Donovan has won 57.8% of his games as a coach in the NBA and helped lead the Bulls to a 46-36 record last season, their first winning season since 2015-16 and first playoff appearance since 2017.



The Bulls are off to a 9-11 this season but have won three of their past four games, including Monday’s 114-107 road victory against the Utah Jazz.

