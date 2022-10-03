Chicago Blackhawks Forward, Boris Katchouk, is set to miss the beginning of the season and it’s no thanks to an ankle sprain.

The Blackhawks organization, Sunday, announced that forward Boris Katchouk will be out approximately 4-6 weeks with a left ankle sprain.



Katchouk left Saturday’s preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings late in the third period and appeared to be in some discomfort. He went straight to the locker room and did not return.



He was acquired in a multiplayer trade with Tampa Bay last March.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Forward Boris Katchouk is expected to miss approximately 4-6 weeks (left ankle sprain).



Forward Jujhar Khaira is day-to-day with a right ankle injury. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 2, 2022

The team also said veteran forward Jujhar Khaira is day-to-day with a right ankle injury.



Khaira, 27, is coming off a season that was cut short in February due back surgery. He had three goals in 27 games in his first season with the hawks, after agreeing to a two-year contract last offseason that carries a $975,000 salary-cap hit.



The Blackhawks open the season on Oct. 12 in Colorado, against the defending champions, Avalanche.

