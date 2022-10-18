Blackhawks’ 13th draft pick in the 2022 NHL draft, Frank Nazar is due to have a lower body surgery and miss significant time.

Frank Nazar, a Chicago Blackhawks 2022 first-round draft pick and University of Michigan freshman center, will have surgery to address a lower-body injury and will be out for the foreseeable future, Michigan interim coach Brandon Naurato said on Tuesday.



Nazar already was injured when he arrived for the school year, Naurato said.



“I think from our standpoint, we’re just worrying about his overall health more than anything like long-term,” Naurato said. “We just want to do it right versus rushing him back. When he does come back, it’ll be when he’s 100 percent. … If you wait or just try stuff out and it doesn’t work, you’re just pushing timelines back. Just trying to do what’s right by him.”



The 18-year old participated in Team USA’s World Junior camp and attended the Blackhawks’ development camp earlier this summer.



Nazar was considered one of the top freshmen in the country entering the college season after starring at the United States National Team Development Program.



He produced 28 goals and 42 assists in 56 games for the program last season. The Blackhawks traded Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens for his services.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE