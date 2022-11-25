Ian Mitchell has been sent back to the IceHogs by the Blackhawks.

The Chicago Blackhawks have reassigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced on Thursday.



Mitchell appeared in two games during his brief call-up with the Blackhawks and had zero shots on goal and a -4 rating. He logged 13:26 and 16:25 minutes against Boston and Pittsburgh, respectively.

#Blackhawks reassign defenseman Ian Mitchell to AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 24, 2022

After playing in both games last weekend, Mitchell was a healthy scratch on Wednesday night against the Dallas Stars, bumped from the lineup by the return of Seth Jones from injured reserve.



Jones’ return meant that the Blackhawks had eight healthy defensemen, so someone was going down to Rockford. Only Mitchell and Filip Roos are waivers exempt, and there is reportedly a clause in Roos’ contract which would allow him to return to Europe if he ended up in the AHL — although he said in the preseason that he preferred to try his luck in North America.



Mitchell missed all of training camp and the first month of the regular season because of a left wrist injury. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in three games with the IceHogs.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE