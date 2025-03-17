One of Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson’s bigger offseason moves was bringing in veteran winger Tyler Bertuzzi on a four-year, $22 million deal. Bertuzzi, 30, is making $5.5 million AAV and is signed through the 2027-2028 season.

While his overall scoring numbers do not look horrific, 17 goals with 17 assists, equating to 34 total points, he has hit a massive goal scoring drought that is not ideal for a $5.5 million AAV player.

Scott Powers of the Athletic pointed out that after Saturday night’s game in Vancouver that Bertuzzi has not recorded a goal in his last 20 games. He also mentioned that the team is being outscored 16-6 with him on the ice in 5-on-5 over that span. His last goal was on January 20th against the Carolina Hurricanes, basically two months ago. Since then, he’s recorded just seven points and no goals with a -12 +/-.

Tyler Bertuzzi hasn't scored in the last 20 games now. The Blackhawks have been outscored 16-6 with him on the ice at 5v5 in that time. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) March 16, 2025

Tyler Bertuzzi’s expectations with the Blackhawks

While not expected to be a star-like difference maker, the hope was to have a consistent physical winger who could post 20-25 goals and 40-50 points on the season in Bertuzzi. Point total expectation can be a bit tricky being on a non-contender, though Bertuzzi did post back-to-back 21 goal and 45+ point seasons in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 on some bad Detroit Red Wings teams.

As mentioned before, just looking at his goals and points numbers, he appears to be on pace for a typical Bertuzzi season. His 82-game average is roughly 23 goals, 29 assists, and 51 points; somewhat similar 82-game average production of a player like Brandon Saad. Tyler Bertuzzi can still get to or around those numbers by season’s end…if he gets back into gear. There are 15 games left this season.

What is interesting is that Bertuzzi has had some stretches this season with the Blackhawks where he’s been valuable. From mid-December through mid-January he had a 20-game stretch in which he posted 12 goals and five assists (17 points). That stretch has accounted for roughly 70% of Bertuzzi’s goals this season.

Can we call the Tyler Bertuzzi signing a bust?

Can Bertuzzi’s value be written off after this season? It’s tempting to say that the signing has been a bust so far, but it will be interesting to see how the rest of the season plays out.

There are three seasons left on his deal and a trade (note he has a modified NTC) or contract buyout are the options to part ways. Lack of consistency could lead to Bertuzzi’s time in Chicago being cut short, and there’s also the concern over his stamina with past injuries taking a toll on him. That said, he should also not be completely thrown aside just yet after this bad stretch.

As frustrating as it’s been, ideally he gets back on track and can be a valuable asset in Chicago. It could also benefit him next season with better coaching, more consistent lines, and better talent around him. While he needs to produce more, it has not been the best situation to play in with a rebuilding team with constant line shuffling and an interim head coach from the AHL.

