Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Bulls

Draft expert makes bold prediction for Chicago Bulls rookie in 2025

Zachary RobertsBy 3 Mins Read
Chicago Bulls, Dave Greenwood
Oct 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Chicago Bulls logo against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Noa Essengue looked like a work in progress for the Chicago Bulls at times during Summer League. One NBA draft insider thinks he’s going to skip the G-League, though. Essengue was drafted for his age and upside primarily, but the Bulls may end up using him a lot more than they initially anticipated.

Noa Essengue may be headed to the Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup

NBA: Draft Noa Essengue
NBA: Draft

Noa Essengue was never seen as totally NBA-ready in the pre-draft process, especially at his age. That said, a solid Summer League has him positioned to make the leap into the Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup pretty quickly.

Bleacher Report’s draft expert Jonathan Wasserman said he has a few traits that should get him a starting role. “Noa Essengue may not start from Day 1, but he’s a good bet to play himself into the starting lineup alongside Matas Buzelis,” Wasserman argued.

“Though raw at 18 years old, Essengue has a knack for putting himself in position to make and finish plays from off the ball. He’ll generate the majority of his offense by running the floor, cutting, crashing the glass and hitting spot-up threes,” he added.

Perhaps the simple fact that Chicago needs to land a star in the draft somehow, even if it means letting one struggle at the NBA level for a little bit, is what’s driving this potential need for Essengue to start. The expert went on, “For a team that’s slightly stuck in no-man’s land, though, the flashes of driving, shotmaking versatility and improvisation should sway Chicago to let the rookie play through mistakes.”

Finally, the insider said that Essengue should quickly jump ahead of Patrick Williams on the Bulls’ priority list. Williams was signed to a huge, mistaken deal last offseason, but he’s been pretty bad for Chicago. Essengue at least represents an unknown with upside, so those minutes should go to Essengue instead of Williams.

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox Jul 7, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls draft pick Noa Essengue throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago White Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

This is a different take than team insider K.C. Johnson had. He believed that Essengue would split time between the NBA and G-League, but that would also mean his NBA time would largely be spent as a role player off the bench. That may not be the case.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply