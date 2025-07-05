Chicago Cubs’ Craig Counsell under fire for controversial decision in 8-6 loss to Cardinals

The Chicago Cubs entered Saturday’s contest on a four-game winning streak after sweeping the Cleveland Guardians and winning Game 1 of their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. Friday’s 11-3 win came thanks to Fourth of July fireworks that included a franchise-most eight home runs.

On Saturday, the Cardinals’ bats were hot, getting the better of Chicago in an 8-6 win in front of 40,119 fans at Wrigley Field. Cubs manager Craig Counsell chose to make Saturday a bullpen game, as the team is navigating starting pitcher Jamison Taillon’s recent calf injury that has him on the 15-day injured list.

The Cubs played competitive baseball for most of the contest, taking a 5-3 lead before the top of the eighth inning. Unfortunately, Counsell chose not to take Brad Keller out of the game until after the eighth inning when the right-handed relief pitcher surrendered two home runs and five total earned runs.

Fans blame Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell for the loss

Following the Cubs’ loss on Saturday, fans on social media blamed Counsell for keeping Keller in the game too long.

“Craig Counsell is an idiot. He doesn’t know how to handle a bullpen. Having a lead a leaving that reliever in was idiotic. Moron first class,” wrote a fan.

“Counsell left a guy who gave up 5 runs on the mound to die. Cardinals are winning now so it would be ideal if we could win one of Chad’s starts to gain on the Cubs. We’ve lost the past 5 of them,” posted another.

“Counsell will be the reason why the Cubs do nothing in October,” argued a fan.

“Counsell should’ve pulled Keller. He always sticks with a struggling P way too long,” believes a poster.

“Shouldn’t put all the blame on Keller because he has been good all year – put the blame on Counsell for yet again leaving a guy in too long…,” posted another.

“Straight up coaching malpractice by Counsell leaving Keller in the game and then oh let’s leadoff PH Turner who has 5 hits since June 1st,” wrote a fan.

